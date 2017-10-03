Philips Extends HomeKit Support to Hue Tap, Dimmer Switch, and Motion Sensor

Philips today extended support for Apple's HomeKit platform to the Hue Tap switch, Hue dimmer switch, and Hue motion sensor.
The trio of Hue accessories can now be controlled with Apple's Home app on iOS 10 or later, and configured as part of HomeKit scenes.
Philips Hue is extending its Apple HomeKit compatibility for Hue accessories: Hue tap, Hue dimmer switch and Hue motion sensor. Meaning with a press of a button, or movement of your body, you can activate your favorite Apple Home app scenes. To set up automations, you need an Apple TV (4th generation) with tvOS 10 or an iPad with iOS 10 or later.The compatibility was added in an update to the Philips Hue app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, available now on the App Store [Direct Link].
Tags: HomeKit, Philips Hue