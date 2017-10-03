Philips Extends HomeKit Support to Hue Tap, Dimmer Switch, and Motion Sensor

Tuesday October 3, 2017 5:06 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Philips today extended support for Apple's HomeKit platform to the Hue Tap switch, Hue dimmer switch, and Hue motion sensor.


The trio of Hue accessories can now be controlled with Apple's Home app on iOS 10 or later, and configured as part of HomeKit scenes.
Philips Hue is extending its Apple HomeKit compatibility for Hue accessories: Hue tap, Hue dimmer switch and Hue motion sensor. Meaning with a press of a button, or movement of your body, you can activate your favorite Apple Home app scenes. To set up automations, you need an Apple TV (4th generation) with tvOS 10 or an iPad with iOS 10 or later.
The compatibility was added in an update to the Philips Hue app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, available now on the App Store [Direct Link].

wesley96
13 minutes ago at 05:23 am
With one fell swoop, Philips may now have the quickest responding and most versatile (temperature and ambient light detection) motion sensor in the HomeKit ecosystem. My Elgato Eve Motion sensors are still quite slow to respond after iOS 11 update, so the Bluetooth latency fix must require a firmware update as well. Even with that in place, it might be the case that ZigBee that Philips Hue uses is still quicker. I must return home to try this new update out.
gsmornot
19 minutes ago at 05:17 am
I had no idea my motion sensor had a temperature sensor in it. Did I miss it before somewhere?
