Augmented Reality Teddy Bear From Seedling Now Available Exclusively at Apple Retail Stores

Seedling today announced the launch of Parker, which it says is the world's first augmented reality teddy bear. Parker the bear is currently being sold exclusively at Apple's retail stores.
Designed for children aged three and up, the teddy bear is just a plain plush bear with no electronics or batteries, but it "comes to life" with the accompanying Parker augmented reality app that's available for iPhone and iPad.
The app uses Apple's ARKit to allow children to interact with Parker in unique ways. Kids can become Parker's doctor and examine his bones and address illnesses with accompanying accessories like a toy thermometer, a stethoscope, x-ray bibs, and medicine, with the app bringing Parker's inner organs to life.
There are mini games included, like squashing stomach germs to help Parker fight a stomach bug, and there's an augmented reality camera feature that lets children watch as Parker's happiness grows and transforms the world with new augmented reality effects.
Kids can also help build Parker's augmented reality world through the "magic camera," creating an under the sea garden or a magical mushroom forest.
Parker is available from the Apple Store for $59.95. That price tag includes the bear, a backpack, a toy thermometer, a toy stethoscope, a wooden spoon, wooden medicine, felt x-ray bibs, and a letter from Parker.
