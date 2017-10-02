Safeway Rolling Out Apple Pay This Month in United States

Safeway has announced that it is in the process of rolling out Apple Pay throughout October in the United States.
The grocery store chain shared the news through its Twitter account in response to a customer inquiry on Sunday.
Safeway has 912 grocery stores in the United States, with over 500 along the West Coast in California, Oregon, and Washington. The tweet did not specify which locations will begin accepting Apple Pay this month.
It's important to note that customer service representatives can sometimes be misinformed, so the tweet may be inaccurate.
Yesterday, however, a Reddit user said his local Safeway had just enabled contactless payments. He tried Apple Pay and said it worked.
MacRumors has reached out to Safeway for confirmation, including participating locations, and we'll update this article if we hear back.
Last month, grocery store chain ALDI announced it now accepts Apple Pay at all of its nearly 1,700 locations across the United States.
Some other grocery stores that accept Apple Pay in the country include select Giant Food, Wegmans, BI-LO, Food Lion, Save Mart, Shop 'n Save, Trader Joe's, Winn-Dixie, Whole Foods Market, and United Supermarkets locations.
Hi, thanks for asking. We are in the process of rolling it out through the month of October. Have a great day.— Safeway (@Safeway) October 1, 2017
