Order an iPhone X Case From Pad & Quill for a Chance to Win a Free 256GB iPhone X

With just about one month to go before the release of the iPhone X on November 3, Pad & Quill today announced a notable giveaway that will deliver a brand new 256GB iPhone X to its winner. At launch, the 256GB model will cost $1,149 in the United States.
To enter for a chance to win, you'll have to order an iPhone X case made by Pad & Quill before October 25, and afterwards you'll be automatically entered into the iPhone X contest. Note that only United States residents 18 years or older are eligible to enter.
The Bella Fino iPhone X Wallet Case
There are six iPhone X cases currently available to order on Pad & Quill's website, each with different exterior and interior color options, which we've listed below. Most of the cases are up for pre-order with a mid-November delivery estimate, and only the Timberline Case is in stock now.
The Timberline Case for iPhone X
Pad & Quill has confirmed to us that the following accessories encompass all of the cases that will gain you entry into the iPhone X raffle:
This week, Best Buy has also marked down a handful of Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speakers by between $20 and $100, including the new WONDERBOOM speaker ($79.99, down from $99.99) and MEGABOOM ($199.99, down from $299.99). If you're a My Best Buy member, you can also save $40 on the 2017 9.7-inch iPad in 32GB and 128GB models through October 7. This means you can get the cheapest model -- $329.99 with 32GB -- for just around $290.
More information on this week's sales -- including $20 off the Nanoleaf Aurora Modular Smart Lighting Kit at The Home Depot -- can be found in our Deals Roundup.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors
- Timberline Case for iPhone X - $39.95
- Little Pocket Book iPhone X Wallet Case - $79.95
- Bella Fino iPhone X Wallet Case - $89.95
- Luxury Pocket Book iPhone X Wallet Case - $99.95
- Heritage Bella Fino iPhone X Wallet Case - $109.95
- Heritage Pocket Book iPhone X Wallet Case - $119.95
