Order an iPhone X Case From Pad & Quill for a Chance to Win a Free 256GB iPhone X

With just about one month to go before the release of the iPhone X on November 3, Pad & Quill today announced a notable giveaway that will deliver a brand new 256GB iPhone X to its winner. At launch, the 256GB model will cost $1,149 in the United States.To enter for a chance to win, you'll have to order an iPhone X case made by Pad & Quill, and afterwards you'll be automatically entered into the iPhone X contest. Note that only United States residents 18 years or older are eligible to enter.There are six iPhone X cases currently available to order on Pad & Quill's website , each with different exterior and interior color options, which we've listed below. Most of the cases are up for pre-order with a mid-November delivery estimate, and only the Timberline Case is in stock now.Pad & Quill has confirmed to us that the following accessories encompass all of the cases that will gain you entry into the iPhone X raffle:Entries for the contest stack as well, so if you order three cases, you'll be entered to win an iPhone X three times.