Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Over Half of Prospective iPhone X Buyers Surveyed Plan to Choose 256GB Storage
iPhone X with 256GB storage is the most popular device among prospective smartphone buyers, according to a survey conducted by RBC Capital Markets.
Of the 832 individuals surveyed, 28 percent said they plan to purchase iPhone X as their next smartphone. An additional 20 percent of respondents said they intend to buy iPhone 8 Plus, while 17 percent will go for iPhone 8.
The remaining 35 percent of consumers plan to purchase an older model, ranging from iPhone 6s to iPhone 7 Plus.
RBC Capital Markets said 43 percent of prospective buyers interested solely in a new iPhone are looking to purchase an iPhone X, while 32 percent favor iPhone 8 Plus, but no accompanying chart was provided for this data.
A majority 57 percent of respondents who plan on purchasing iPhone X will opt for the 256GB model, which costs $1,149 in the United States. 43 percent said they will buy the 64GB model for $999.
By comparison, 50 percent of iPhone 7 respondents last year opted for 128GB, which was the middle tier between 32GB and 256GB.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Amit Daryanani:
Overall, RBC Capital Markets expects strong demand for iPhone X, which should increase Apple's average selling price for iPhones in general. The investment bank remains upbeat about Apple's stock, with a price target of $180.
iPhone X pre-orders start Friday, October 27. The device launches Friday, November 3.
Interestingly, Apple has removed the middle-tier storage option from iPhones. We think that given increasingly greater storage requirements, most of mid-tier storage users will move towards the higher tier. 46 percent of a larger pool of 4,196 respondents said wireless charging is iPhone X's most attractive feature.
1 hour ago at 07:29 am
Of course...why does the 64GB model even exist on a phone that costs 1K?
1 hour ago at 07:30 am
Of course...why does the 64GB model even exist on a phone that costs 1K?You would think that the lowest would be 128 for this price point.
1 hour ago at 07:32 am
Have to admit I'm surprised about the breakdown for most appealing feature. Wireless charging to me is sort of meh since you still have to put the phone in a particular/specific spot, which itself is wired to an outlet. Happy to take it, I guess, but not something that's especially bothered me as "a problem" with the phones I've owned for the last 10 years.
To me it's the very large screen is a relatively compact body that's most appealing.
1 hour ago at 07:28 am
~1500 for a phone... this is normal.. :rolleyes:
1,149
199 apple care
~8% tax..
1 hour ago at 07:34 am
What do you do with 256GB of storage? My iPhone 6 w/ 64GB is only 65% full and I could cut it down easily if I needed to. I'm genuinely curious as I can't figure out why people need so much storage.
1 hour ago at 07:30 am
I think I'll go with the 64. I have the 128 7 plus now and still have plenty of room left. Most of my "stuff" is in iCloud anyway.
1 hour ago at 07:28 am
So much for those who dissed the attraction of wireless charging.
1 hour ago at 07:40 am
That's interesting .... reading on here, I thought the 8/Plus was a dead goose and I and about 10 others were the only people on the planet that wanted one :rolleyes:
Everyone is waiting for the X, except 72 people out of 100 :cool:
1 hour ago at 07:30 am
I have my alarm set!!! Looking forward to this!!! 256 here I come!!!
This. I’m buying 2 iPhone X 256GB for my wife and I. Kids get our 7’s from last year as hand-me-downs.
I know 6 people at work who are going to pre-order as soon as it goes live. I think demand will be higher than all the naysayers think.
1 hour ago at 07:27 am
Makes sense. People who are paying 1K+ for a phone may as well get the most storage.
