MacRumors Giveaway: Win a MyMe Unity Case System With Stand for Your iPhone

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with MyMe Unity to give MacRumors readers a chance to win one of the company's Unity case systems with a Unity Case for your iPhone, a Cradle to use as an accompanying stand, and a matching cable for charging.
The Unity Case offers dual-layer protection with an inner silicone case and an outer shell, for superior impact resistance. It comes in a range of stylish two-tone color options, has a raised bezel for screen and camera protection, and it ships with a screen protector for the display for complete device safety.
A strong magnet is built into the center of the Unity Case's outer shell, allowing it to attach to metal surfaces like a refrigerator. It ships with two Metal Mounting Plates that can be placed anywhere in your house or car to mount your phone for hands-free access.
The Unity Case is priced at $25 and is available for the iPhone 5 and later, and the cases for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus also work with the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. It's not clear, though, if these interfere with wireless charging.
In addition to attaching to anything metal, the Unity Case pairs with the Unity Smart Cradle, which attaches to the case with a metal ball joint that allows the case to be positioned in any orientation and at several angles.
The Cradle, priced at $12-$24, comes in a range of colors and styles to match the cases and it can be placed on flat surfaces or surfaces like car windshields and mirrors. There are also Cradle and Unity Case bundles available for $35, a discounted bundle price.
MyMe Unity also offers a $20 5-ft tangle-free magnetic Lightning cable that goes along with the whole Unity setup. It has a magnet at the top to allow it to attach to the cradle when not in use, keeping it within reach at all times.
The whole Case, Cradle, and Cable setup costs about $60, making it more affordable than some standalone case and mount options. We have 10 Case, Cradle, and Cable bundles to give away to MacRumors readers. To enter to win, use the Rafflecopter widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner and send the prize. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
a Rafflecopter giveawayThe contest will run from today (September 29) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on October 6. The winners will be chosen randomly on October 6 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.
The Unity Case offers dual-layer protection with an inner silicone case and an outer shell, for superior impact resistance. It comes in a range of stylish two-tone color options, has a raised bezel for screen and camera protection, and it ships with a screen protector for the display for complete device safety.
A strong magnet is built into the center of the Unity Case's outer shell, allowing it to attach to metal surfaces like a refrigerator. It ships with two Metal Mounting Plates that can be placed anywhere in your house or car to mount your phone for hands-free access.
The Unity Case is priced at $25 and is available for the iPhone 5 and later, and the cases for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus also work with the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. It's not clear, though, if these interfere with wireless charging.
In addition to attaching to anything metal, the Unity Case pairs with the Unity Smart Cradle, which attaches to the case with a metal ball joint that allows the case to be positioned in any orientation and at several angles.
The Cradle, priced at $12-$24, comes in a range of colors and styles to match the cases and it can be placed on flat surfaces or surfaces like car windshields and mirrors. There are also Cradle and Unity Case bundles available for $35, a discounted bundle price.
MyMe Unity also offers a $20 5-ft tangle-free magnetic Lightning cable that goes along with the whole Unity setup. It has a magnet at the top to allow it to attach to the cradle when not in use, keeping it within reach at all times.
The whole Case, Cradle, and Cable setup costs about $60, making it more affordable than some standalone case and mount options. We have 10 Case, Cradle, and Cable bundles to give away to MacRumors readers. To enter to win, use the Rafflecopter widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner and send the prize. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
Tag: giveaway