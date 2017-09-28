Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple Releases First Beta of iOS 11.1 for Public Beta Testers
Beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program will receive the iOS 11 beta update over-the-air after installing the proper certificate on an iOS device.
Those who want to join the beta testing program can sign up on Apple's beta testing website, which gives users access to iOS, macOS, and tvOS betas. iOS betas are not always stable and should not be installed on a primary device.
While Apple has promised that some major features like peer-to-peer Apple Pay payments and iCloud support for Messages are coming in beta updates, those features are not present in the iOS 11.1 beta.
iOS 11.1 seems to feature only small changes like a tweak to add multiple emoji suggestions to the predictive text options on the built-in keyboard. There's also an updated camera icon under Restrictions, a new animation when tapping the status bar to scroll upwards, and a faster unlock animation.
iOS 11 is a major update to the iOS operating system, introducing significant design changes, a revamped Lock screen experience, a new Control Center, ARKit for developers, new app features, a new App Store, and an entirely reimagined interface for the iPad that includes a Dock, Drag and Drop support, and a new App Switcher for better than ever multitasking.
Hey devs! How's this beta working compared to 11.0?Some random bugs, fixed some previous ones though. One of the really nasty ones on Ipad's.. landscape mode within an app, turn back to portrait.. crash.. So that's not a fun one. Sometimes it won't crash right away, just lock up for 30 seconds then work. That's a combo of IOS bug and application, obviously depending on the app. On the phones.. haven't noticed any huge bugs, just more minor ones. You won't notice much of a change compared to 11.0 really.
My iPhone 6 has crawled to a glacial pace since I updated to iOS 11. Even 11.0.1 didn't help. My phone hard crashes 3-5 times a day. I hope 11.1 fixes that.Was ios11 supposed to offer a performance boost? If not, given how ios8 was the original for Iph6, I hear folks say that you should update no more than one major version of iOS, perhaps 2, in order to prevent... well, such performance hits.
I think it said it was 1.95GB OTA, does that seem high?2.11 on my 7 plus!
I got 5 days of battery life with this update! Finally Apple got everything right. /s
man thats low. i got 12 days! its EPIC!
Maybe they will get it fixed in about 6 to 8 months after a half dozen versions :rolleyes:
I hope this fixes the Carplay issue of no longer working with Siri.Huh. I just used Siri this morning to queue up an album to play on the way to work. Didn’t have an issue. Does it not work at all for you?
