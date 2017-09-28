Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple Releases First Beta of macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 to Public Beta Testers
Apple today released the first beta of an upcoming macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 update to developers, one day after seeding the update to developers and a few days after releasing the new High Sierra operating system to the public.
Beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program will be able to download the new macOS High Sierra beta through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store.
Those who want to be a part of Apple's beta testing program can sign up to participate through the beta testing website, which gives users access to iOS, macOS, and tvOS betas.
macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 appears to focus primarily on bug fixes, performance improvements, security enhancements, and other under-the-hood updates. No major outward-facing features were found in the developer beta.
macOS High Sierra is an update that's designed to improve and refine macOS Sierra. Along with a new, more efficient file system designed for modern storage, the update introduces High Efficiency Video Encoding (HEVC aka H.265).
Many apps have small tweaks and feature updates in High Sierra. Photos features a new persistent side view and editing tools for Curves, Selective Color, and Live Photos, while Safari offers a new autoplay blocking feature for videos and Intelligent Tracking Prevention to protect your privacy.
Full details on all of the new features in macOS High Sierra can be found in our macOS High Sierra roundup.
Beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program will be able to download the new macOS High Sierra beta through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store.
Those who want to be a part of Apple's beta testing program can sign up to participate through the beta testing website, which gives users access to iOS, macOS, and tvOS betas.
macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 appears to focus primarily on bug fixes, performance improvements, security enhancements, and other under-the-hood updates. No major outward-facing features were found in the developer beta.
macOS High Sierra is an update that's designed to improve and refine macOS Sierra. Along with a new, more efficient file system designed for modern storage, the update introduces High Efficiency Video Encoding (HEVC aka H.265).
Many apps have small tweaks and feature updates in High Sierra. Photos features a new persistent side view and editing tools for Curves, Selective Color, and Live Photos, while Safari offers a new autoplay blocking feature for videos and Intelligent Tracking Prevention to protect your privacy.
Full details on all of the new features in macOS High Sierra can be found in our macOS High Sierra roundup.
Related Roundup: macOS High Sierra
Top Rated Comments(View all)
16 minutes ago at 11:30 am
They'll probably get around to it in another few years.
Hmmm, yes MacOSX is soooo buggy. I think I will switch to windows now...
You people. Always negative.
Apart from crappy MS Office I do not have issues whatsoever.
44 minutes ago at 11:02 am
Did they fix the vulnerability that was exposed on day one of High Sierra's release date?
1 hour ago at 10:21 am
Does this fix the graphics driver bugs?
[ Read All Comments ]