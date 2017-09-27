Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple to Open Retail Store in Bangkok as Confirmed by Job Listings
Apple has posted a series of job listings for a future retail store in Bangkok, Thailand, as spotted by local publication The Nation.
Apple retail store in Brussels, Belgium
The company is looking to fill the usual Creative, Expert, Genius, Manager, Store Leader, and Business Leader positions, among others, and applications for the two-year Apple Store Leader Program are also open.
The location will be Apple's first retail store in Thailand, and its second in Southeast Asia, following its Singapore location that opened in May.
In July, the Bangkok Post reported that the store will open in 2018 at the Iconsiam, a future mixed-use development with two shopping malls in Bangkok. The flagship location is said to have over 20,000 square feet of space.
Apple continues to hire for retail stores near Vienna and Seoul as well, which will be the first in Austria and South Korea respectively.
In related news, Apple has announced that its Woodfield store in Schaumburg, Illinois will be relocating to a new unit in the shopping mall on September 30. The current store, opened in August 2001, is Apple's fifth oldest, and one of just four to still have a classic black storefront with two Apple logos.
(Thanks, Storetellee!)
