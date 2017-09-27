Apple Seeds First macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 Beta to Developers

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming macOS High Sierra update to developers, two days after releasing the new High Sierra operating system to the public.The first macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 beta can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center or through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store with the proper profile installed.It's not yet clear what improvements the first update to macOS High Sierra will bring, but it's likely to include bug fixes and performance improvements for issues that have been found between the time the golden master was released and its final public launch.The update could also include features Apple has delayed for a later set of betas, such as iCloud storage for iMessages, and we're also supposed to be getting some new emojis soon.We'll update this post with any new features that are found in macOS High Sierra 10.13.1.