Apple Seeds First watchOS 4.1 Beta to Developers With Apple Music Streaming, New Radio App
Once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Apple Developer Center, the new watchOS 4 beta can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General --> Software update.
To install the update, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it must be placed on the charger, and it has to be in range of the iPhone.
watchOS 4.1 introduces support for streaming music from Apple Music or iCloud Music Library straight to the Apple Watch. There's also a new Radio app that offers up access to Beats 1 live or any Apple Music radio station on the new cellular Apple Watch Series 3 models.
We want a native Spotify app!!!!!
Talk to Spotify!!!!!!!
The SQ of the transferred file was awful. Clearly was recompressed, I couldn't stand it... the current Overcast app control from the watch is broken too. I took it off and it's easier just to use the Now Playing App on the watch.I just hope for an independent player from someone that can handle podcasts. It is a HUGE (IMO) gap in the watch, and now that it has cellular data, it is an even bigger gap for those of us wanting more audio options.
Does the streaming Apple Music applies to previous versions of Apple Watch?
No, only the series 3 LTE model.
Really looking forward to this going public. Also wished there was a good Podcasting solution that will work over LTE / wireless. Sadly I didn’t get the version of overcast that supported local downloads, before they removed it again....The SQ of the transferred file was awful. Clearly was recompressed, I couldn't stand it... the current Overcast app control from the watch is broken too. I took it off and it's easier just to use the Now Playing App on the watch.
