Apple Seeds First watchOS 4.1 Beta to Developers With Apple Music Streaming, New Radio App

Wednesday September 27, 2017 10:00 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming watchOS 4.1 update to developers, just over one week after releasing the new watchOS 4 operating system to the public.

Once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Apple Developer Center, the new watchOS 4 beta can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General --> Software update.


To install the update, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it must be placed on the charger, and it has to be in range of the iPhone.

watchOS 4.1 introduces support for streaming music from Apple Music or iCloud Music Library straight to the Apple Watch. There's also a new Radio app that offers up access to Beats 1 live or any Apple Music radio station on the new cellular Apple Watch Series 3 models.

35 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
predation
1 hour ago at 10:32 am
We want a native Spotify app!!!!!
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
Jeremy1026
29 minutes ago at 11:17 am

We want a native Spotify app!!!!!


Talk to Spotify!!!!!!!
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
840quadra
37 minutes ago at 11:09 am

The SQ of the transferred file was awful. Clearly was recompressed, I couldn't stand it... the current Overcast app control from the watch is broken too. I took it off and it's easier just to use the Now Playing App on the watch.

I just hope for an independent player from someone that can handle podcasts. It is a HUGE (IMO) gap in the watch, and now that it has cellular data, it is an even bigger gap for those of us wanting more audio options.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
lmcrael
1 hour ago at 10:20 am

Does the streaming Apple Music applies to previous versions of Apple Watch?


No, only the series 3 LTE model.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
840quadra
1 hour ago at 10:28 am
Really looking forward to this going public. Also wished there was a good Podcasting solution that will work over LTE / wireless. Sadly I didn’t get the version of overcast that supported local downloads, before they removed it again....
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
justiny
1 hour ago at 10:27 am
I just want to access my iPhone’s music library again on my S2. Sounds like 4.1 brings it back.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
MrXiro
41 minutes ago at 11:04 am

Really looking forward to this going public. Also wished there was a good Podcasting solution that will work over LTE / wireless. Sadly I didn’t get the version of overcast that supported local downloads, before they removed it again....

The SQ of the transferred file was awful. Clearly was recompressed, I couldn't stand it... the current Overcast app control from the watch is broken too. I took it off and it's easier just to use the Now Playing App on the watch.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]