Apple Seeds First Beta of tvOS 11.1 to Developers

Wednesday September 27, 2017 10:04 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming tvOS 11.1 update to developers for testing purposes, one week after releasing tvOS 11 to the public.

Designed for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models, the tvOS 11.1 developer beta can be downloaded onto the Apple TV via a profile that’s installed using Xcode.


It's not yet clear what new features or changes might be included in the tvOS 11.1 update, but it likely focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements and could perhaps offer up some outward-facing design changes and feature tweaks.

tvOS 11 was something of a minor update, introducing features like full support for AirPods, automatic switching between light and dark mode based on local time, Home screen syncing options designed to keep multiple Apple TVs in a single household in sync, and new background modes and notification support.

We'll update this post when we find out what's new in the tvOS 11.1 beta.

Related Roundup: Apple TV
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Buy Now)
19 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
whyamihere
26 minutes ago at 11:03 am

I'm waiting for DirectTV Now to allow Single Sign On. Seems silly that this service doesn't allow the single sign on - so the only way to stream HBO is through the hopelessly buggy DirectTV Now app.


I agree DTVNow single sign on would be nice. But you can still stream HBO without opening the DTVNow app. Just download HBO Go, it lets you authenticate with your DTVNow login.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
hmbtnguy
59 minutes ago at 10:30 am
Hopefully they will add the ability to play content in its native frame rate and dynamic range for the Apple TV 4K. At the very least they should be working hard to fix issues with the auto SDR to HDR conversion.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]