Amazon Launches New $69 Fire TV Dongle With 4K HDR Support

Wednesday September 27, 2017 11:53 AM PDT by Juli Clover
On the heels of the launch of the Apple TV 4K with support for HDR and 4K, Amazon today unveiled its next-generation Fire TV, which also has 4K HDR support.

The new device, which appears to replace both the Fire TV box and the Fire TV stick, features a 1.5GHz quad-core processor, an Alexa Voice Remote, Dolby Atmos support, 802.11ac WiFi, and 2160p video at up to 60 frames per second.

Image via The Verge
Designed to be more like the Chromecast than the Apple TV, the new Fire TV is a small, hockey puck-sized square with a cable at one end to plug into a television set. It has Alexa support and offers access to hundreds of apps.

Amazon plans to offer pre-orders for the device starting today, with a launch set for later this year.

Tag: Amazon
22 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
WilliamG
25 minutes ago at 12:34 pm
No Dolby Vision? Honestly, this is getting to be a mess. Some devices support some things but not others... seriously - get this stuff standardized across all platforms already.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
jclardy
54 minutes ago at 12:05 pm

I assume it is supposed to hang from an HDMI port based on the cable length. Looks big enough put a strain on the port.

Yeah, kind of an awkward design. I don't really get the point of having a dongle for a TV when in 99% of homes you will have some kind of entertainment console already, and a 2"x2" box can be hid anywhere in there.

But $69 for 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos support is pretty impressive...something the $179 ATV 4k is missing at launch. I really hope Amazon comes through with their app on the ATV.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
RoobyRoobyRoo
55 minutes ago at 12:04 pm
Weird form factor aside, it looks like a great deal. The beauty of competition!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
vertical smile
29 minutes ago at 12:30 pm

From the article:

Thanks, I read it as using Alexa as a way to control, but re-reading it, it makes more sense that it is a physical remote like the Siri-remote.

This is good, I like having a physical remote, and not having to control the device with an additional device like Chromecast.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
69Mustang
33 minutes ago at 12:26 pm

Will this be like Chromecast and you need another device to control it, or will it come with a remote?

From the article:

The new device... features... an Alexa Voice Remote,

Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]