OWC's Aura SSDs Not Working With macOS High Sierra, Fix Coming Soon

Tuesday September 26, 2017 1:35 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Some Mac owners who have replaced their machine's storage with Aura SSDs from OWC are not able to install macOS High Sierra at this time due to an incompatibility issue that prevents the update from successfully converting the drives to the new APFS format.

The Aura SSDs show up as "Rotational" drives instead of Solid State, and when attempting to install macOS High Sierra, users are seeing an error message about a firmware update before the installation process crashes.


Several customers who have purchased Aura SSDs have complained on a macOS High Sierra beta blog post, as the issue long pre-dates the macOS High Sierra release. One customer was told that new firmware would not be developed until the High Sierra golden master was released, but new firmware has apparently not made it out yet.

OWC offers Aura SSDs for a range of Macs, including many MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Pro models. According to the company, Aura SSDs compatible with the following machines are affected:

- MacBook Air (11-inch, Mid 2013)
- MacBook Air (13-inch, Mid 2013)
- MacBook Air (11-inch, Early 2014)
- MacBook Air (13-inch, Early 2014)
- Mac Pro (Late 2013)

Apple is aware of the issue with select third-party SSDs, and the OWC engineering team is working directly with Apple on a fix. OWC expects "a very timely solution."

Tag: OWC
23 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
dan9700
1 hour ago at 01:56 pm
That makes no sense if you swap the ssd with original then replace it back you wouldnt have the OS what a dumb fix
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Weaselboy
1 hour ago at 01:58 pm
It is probably because those drives were setup as RAID0 internally.

Here is an excerpt from the Anandtech review (https://www.anandtech.com/show/10128/owc-introduces-ssd-upgrade-for-macbook-pro-and-macbook-air-pcie-ssds):

The OWC Aura contains two SMI 2246 XT 4-channel controllers which are situated in a RAID configuration through a Marvell 9230 RAID controller. There are four unbranded 256MB MLC synchronous NAND flash chips which, once paired, create a RAID 0 volume with a 1TB capacity.


The whole setup was a kludge from the beginning.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
OldSchoolMacGuy
57 minutes ago at 02:04 pm
Surprising. Generally OWC has the best customer support in the business and is all over this kinda stuff.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
robeddie
19 minutes ago at 02:41 pm

Agreed. No clue why someone would buy OWC over Crucial, especially considering that OWC is more $$$. Been running my Crucial M4 in my MacBook Pro for 5 years now and never had so much as a hiccup.


Umm, we're talking about AURA SSD's which is only one of two vendors that make SSD's for macbooks from 2013 onward. So for anyone with a 2013, 2014, or 2015 macbook pro or macbook air, Crucial does NOT make compatible ssd's for those models.
It's either OWC, or these guys -

http://www.transintl.com/super-blade-flash-storage-ssd.html
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Soopastar
1 hour ago at 01:57 pm
I made the mistake of buying of of these for my 2013 Retina Macbook Pro. It died in about 6 months. The replacement died a few months later. I have the third replacement sitting on my desk. These things get HOT! I am just a casual end user - I do not edit video, play games etc. I'm glad I didn't install the replacement yet. Not sure I want to.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Heebeejeebies
49 minutes ago at 02:12 pm

Surprising. Generally OWC has the best customer support in the business and is all over this kinda stuff.

They definitely have good CSR. I got my replacements for free, with no shipping charges and hardly any waiting time. And I didn't even talk to a single person.

But I still got 2 crappy SSDs in a row.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Heebeejeebies
1 hour ago at 01:59 pm

I made the mistake of buying of of these for my 2013 Retina Macbook Pro. It died in about 6 months. The replacement died a few months later. I have the third replacement sitting on my desk. These things get HOT! I am just a casual end user - I do not edit video, play games etc. I'm glad I didn't install the replacement yet. Not sure I want to.

I did the same thing, except I went through 3 in 3 months. This last one has lasted for a while now, but I guess I won't be using High Sierra for a while.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]