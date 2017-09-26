Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Estimated Supply of iPhone X on Launch Day Revised Down to Just Over 12 Million Units
Pu told Nikkei Asian Review that Foxconn likely manufactured around 2 million iPhone X devices in September. He said the number should increase to 10 million in October, and reach a total of 40 million by the end of the year, down from his original forecast of 45 million units earlier this year.
If accurate, that means there would be just over 12 million iPhone X handsets available to purchase when the device launches in under six weeks.
The report corroborates that the TrueDepth camera and facial recognition system is a major bottleneck for iPhone X production, as KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a research note earlier this week.
Two executives working for iPhone suppliers told Nikkei Asian Review that 3-D sensor part makers are still struggling to reach a satisfactory level of output, and to boost their yield rate. This rate measures the number of usable or saleable units from a batch of components or final products produced. A low yield rate is likely to hurt a company's margins and bottom line.Reports about limited availability surrounding an iPhone launch surface every year, but rumors suggest the iPhone X might be even harder to get your hands on than a 256GB iPhone 7 Plus in Jet Black last year.
Tags: nikkei.com, Jeff Pu
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Look at the first weekend iPhone sales stats. (Apple didn't release the numbers for the 7)
For the 2017 iPhones I would have expected something like 15M for the first weekend, so 12M for the X and a few million iPhone 8 sales would probably add up to a number close to that.
Of course the demand for the X may well exceed 12M at launch, but I don't see it as a catastrophic supply constraint that some seem to imply since the numbers seem to be in line with previous years. The question will be more about how fast they can replenish their stock supply after the launch.
Wasn't Cook supposed to be supply channel expert? I'm not understanding why Apple continually has supply problems, though with the X, it seems more acute.
Considering the price (and thus, relatively limited market) for the iPhone X, it makes sense to be conservative with your supply. And generally if the supply is too low, you can always use it to drive the hype "iPhone X sold out everywhere".
https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2014/09/22First-Weekend-iPhone-Sales-Top-10-Million-Set-New-Record/
"Just" over 12 million units?
Look at the first weekend iPhone sales stats. (Apple didn't release the numbers for the 7)
For the 2017 iPhones I would have expected something like 15M for the first weekend, so 12M for the X and a few million iPhone 8 sales would probably add up to a number close to that.
Of course the demand for the X may well exceed 12M at launch, but I don't see it as a catastrophic supply constraint that some seem to imply since the numbers seem to be in line with previous years. The question will be more about how fast they can replenish their stock supply after the launch.
[ Read All Comments ]