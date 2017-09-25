Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
iPhone Users Complain of App Slowdowns and Performance Drops After Installing iOS 11
Following the release of a new version of iOS, there are typically complaints about battery problems, issues with apps, and minor bugs, and the launch of iOS 11 has proven to be no exception.
On reddit, numerous users who have installed iOS 11 claim to be experiencing much slower app performance, app crashes, and other similar issues. The initial reddit post calls launching apps "an absolute chore," a sentiment echoed by dozens of additional comments.
Not all customers who upgraded to iOS 11 are seeing these issues but based on the reddit thread, it seems a fair number of people are having problems. App updates and subsequent iOS 11 updates are likely to resolve these issues over time, but customers who want an immediate fix can try some of the methods reported to work on reddit
Some reddit users claim that resetting their settings (Settings --> General ---> Reset --> Reset All Settings) fixed all of the app issues, while others have restored their devices and set it up as new to solve the problem. Others have backed up and restored and had better results. From one reddit user on backup and restore:
Exactly. I think people think this is a placebo effect but it really does work. Brought my 6S from a sluggish beast to more or less the same performance I had in iOS 10.Multiple iPhone models appear to be affected, with redditors reporting issues on the iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and other earlier models. The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus do not appear to be affected, and there are few complaints about iPad Pro models.
57 minutes ago at 01:42 pm
This simply can’t be true. Apple’s software is perfection. Those complaining might have mixed up Touchwiz with iOS 11.
/s
/s
49 minutes ago at 01:50 pm
Lmao at the “reindexing” stop making excuses for apples lack of attention to detail.
50 minutes ago at 01:49 pm
Your phone is reindexing. Relax and let it do its job.
For a week?
54 minutes ago at 01:45 pm
Planned obsolescence? Yeah, iOS11 is super slow. I love my iPhone, but seems like a sales tactic.
55 minutes ago at 01:44 pm
Your phone is reindexing. Relax and let it do its job.
53 minutes ago at 01:46 pm
It's re-indexing. The first 2 days my phone was super slow, now it's moving much faster. Of course, maybe I'm just used to the slowness now. :-)
54 minutes ago at 01:45 pm
Y’all should know this by now just wait for 11.1
55 minutes ago at 01:44 pm
My iphone certainly doesn't keep connected to Wifi.. drops all the time even under an excellent signal. Never had this issue prior to ios11.
48 minutes ago at 01:52 pm
I have the 7 Plus, and I am not noticing any issues after updating to iOS 11.
51 minutes ago at 01:48 pm
Planned obsolescence? Yeah, iOS11 is super slow. I love my iPhone, but seems like a sales tactic.A sales tactic that affects their second newest phone that they're still selling? Think about it, man :)
I noticed the same thing on my 7, and resetting settings *did* help. But it still crops up. It's definitely some kind of bug that needs fixing- come on iOS 11.01.
