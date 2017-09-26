Get an Exclusive 15% Discount on RAVPower's Qi Mat, $100 Off New iPad Pros, and More in Latest Deals

Tuesday September 26, 2017 11:55 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
There's a notable sale on Apple devices going on this week at Best Buy, offering those on the hunt for new MacBooks, MacBook Pros, and iPads the chance to save between $100 and $350 on Apple's devices.

The largest selection of devices marked down is the mid 2017 iPad Pro in both 10.5- and 12.9-inch versions, all Wi-Fi only. The cheapest model is the 10.5-inch iPad Pro with 64GB at $549.99, down from $649.99; the 256GB version is $699.99, down from $799.99; and the 512GB version is $899.99, down from $999.99. For the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, you can grab the 64GB at $699.99, the 256GB at $849.99, and the 512GB at $1,049.99, all with similar $100 discounts and in Silver, Gold, and Space Gray colorways.


If you're looking for a new Mac to run macOS High Sierra -- which just launched yesterday -- Best Buy has taken up to $150 off the latest MacBook Pro with Touch Bar models in both 13-inch and 15-inch sizes, which Apple refreshed at WWDC in June. Sale prices start at $1,649.99 for the 13-inch MacBook Pro and 256GB flash storage, down from $1,799.99; the 512GB version is also on sale for $1,849.99, down from $1,999.99.

There are also discounts on the 15-inch MacBook Pro, the newest 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMacs, and between $200 and $300 off the older 9.7-inch iPad with Wi-Fi and cellular. Check out our full Deals Roundup for more information on the Best Buy sale.

In other deals news, we're continuing to keep an eye out on discounts for some of the best Qi inductive wireless charging pads, which iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus users can use right now to charge their smartphones. Prices and availability have fluctuated since we made our original roundup, but as of today here's a list of some of the cheapest accessories from reliable third-party companies:

For a discount on a charging mat that supports the iPhone 8 and upcoming iPhone X, RAVPower has given MacRumors readers the chance to get exclusive savings on its Qi wireless charging pad. When purchased on Amazon, you can get 15 percent off the $49.99 accessory, marking it down to $42.49, by using the promo code Rumors15 during checkout. This discount expires October 15.

Anyone looking for quality audio editing software should also check out Rogue Amoeba's 15-year anniversary sale, which is running this week and ends Saturday, September 30. All of Rogue Amoeba's apps are marked down by 15 percent during this period, and through a special scratch-off you have the chance to boost your discount by 1.33x, 1.67x, 2x, 3x, or 4x. Some of the company's Mac apps include Audio Hijack, Fission, Airfoil, and more.


Head over to our Deals Roundup for more of the latest discounts occurring this week, including 50 percent off JBL's Pulse 2 Bluetooth speaker at Amazon, ongoing sales on Apple Watch Series 2 models at B&H Photo, and more.

