New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple TV 4K Teardown Reveals 3GB of RAM and Larger Venting System With Replaceable Fan

Tuesday September 26, 2017 4:36 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
iFixit has shared an Apple TV 4K teardown, providing a closer look at the device's internal design and components.


We already know the Apple TV 4K is equipped with Apple's 64-bit A10X Fusion chip, and now the teardown confirms the device has a total of 3GB of LPDDR4 RAM supplied by SK Hynix. That's up from 2GB RAM in the previous Apple TV.

1GB + 2GB of LPDDR4 RAM outlined in yellow for a total of 3GB of RAM

The new power supply is rated for 12V at 1.083A, a modest increase over the 12V at 0.917A power supply in the previous Apple TV.

According to the teardown, Apple merged the new fan with the heat sink/EMI shield assembly from the fourth-generation Apple TV to create a larger thermal assembly for cooling and ventilation.


iFixit said the bottom of the unit has been redesigned with a total of eight exhaust ports and a new, replaceable fan driven by a Nidec brushless motor.

Beyond the return of a Gigabit Ethernet port and the removal of the USB-C diagnostic port, which we learned about before the teardown, the Apple TV 4K's design is largely the same as the previous Apple TV.

Apple TV 4K has no USB-C port

iFixit gave the Apple TV 4K a repairability score of 8 out of a possible 10 points. The device is easy to open and has modular components, but they're soldered to the logic board, so board-level soldering or full board replacements are required.

Related Roundup: Apple TV
Tags: iFixit, teardown
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Buy Now)
[ 22 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
Return Zero
24 minutes ago at 05:17 am
I am absolutely loving mine so far. Even with the resolution increase, it is noticeably snappier than my 4th gen models. Launching apps, using the switcher, boot up, everything is just a breeze. Also, watching 4 simultaneous football games in 1080p HD through the new ESPN app is some kind of magic.



Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Eidorian
36 minutes ago at 05:05 am

Apple made something repairable?! What trickery is this?!?

I was fairly impressed too at the repairability.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
jonnysods
33 minutes ago at 05:08 am
This is a pretty gutsy ATV. Still haven't gotten one yet as I'm trying to exercise self control!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Braderunner
2 minutes ago at 05:39 am
Apple needs to repair that remote. I can’t believe Tim Cook uses that remote, and thinks it’s fine. I’m not sure if Eddie Cue is responsible for it, but if he is....
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
paulywalnuts23
8 minutes ago at 05:33 am

Wait a second. Apple TV3 doesn't have gigabit?


Nope 10/100
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
BC2009
11 minutes ago at 05:29 am

Beyond the return of a Gigabit Ethernet port


Second time I have seen this and I will say it again... how is it the “return” of the gigabit port? I’ve owned every Apple TV and this is the FIRST ('https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apple_TV') one that has had gigabit Ethernet that I am aware of.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
McFreggle
59 minutes ago at 04:42 am
I am an owner of the Apple TV 4K, and I must say it's amazing how many apps can stay in the memory. Sometimes I play a game and then I do a lot of other stuff, and the day after when I start the game, it's still in-memory.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Joe Rossignol
55 minutes ago at 04:46 am

How much RAM was the Apple TV 4? Also 3 GB? Or 2 GB?
[doublepost=1506426276][/doublepost]Searches on the internet seem to confirm the Apple TV 4 had "only" 2 GB.

I am an owner of the Apple TV 4K, and I must say it's amazing how many apps can stay in the memory. Sometimes I play a game and then I do a lot of other stuff, and the day after when I start the game, it's still in-memory.

2GB indeed. I've added an update to the article for others curious.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]