Apple TV 4K Teardown Reveals 3GB of RAM and Larger Venting System With Replaceable Fan
We already know the Apple TV 4K is equipped with Apple's 64-bit A10X Fusion chip, and now the teardown confirms the device has a total of 3GB of LPDDR4 RAM supplied by SK Hynix. That's up from 2GB RAM in the previous Apple TV.
The new power supply is rated for 12V at 1.083A, a modest increase over the 12V at 0.917A power supply in the previous Apple TV.
According to the teardown, Apple merged the new fan with the heat sink/EMI shield assembly from the fourth-generation Apple TV to create a larger thermal assembly for cooling and ventilation.
iFixit said the bottom of the unit has been redesigned with a total of eight exhaust ports and a new, replaceable fan driven by a Nidec brushless motor.
Beyond the return of a Gigabit Ethernet port and the removal of the USB-C diagnostic port, which we learned about before the teardown, the Apple TV 4K's design is largely the same as the previous Apple TV.
iFixit gave the Apple TV 4K a repairability score of 8 out of a possible 10 points. The device is easy to open and has modular components, but they're soldered to the logic board, so board-level soldering or full board replacements are required.
Apple made something repairable?! What trickery is this?!?I was fairly impressed too at the repairability.
Wait a second. Apple TV3 doesn't have gigabit?
Nope 10/100
Beyond the return of a Gigabit Ethernet port
Second time I have seen this and I will say it again... how is it the “return” of the gigabit port? I’ve owned every Apple TV and this is the FIRST ('https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apple_TV') one that has had gigabit Ethernet that I am aware of.
How much RAM was the Apple TV 4? Also 3 GB? Or 2 GB?
[doublepost=1506426276][/doublepost]Searches on the internet seem to confirm the Apple TV 4 had "only" 2 GB.
I am an owner of the Apple TV 4K, and I must say it's amazing how many apps can stay in the memory. Sometimes I play a game and then I do a lot of other stuff, and the day after when I start the game, it's still in-memory.
