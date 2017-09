'iPhone SE Plus' Concept Imagines Bezel-Free Compact Device With 4.7-Inch Display

Apple's iPhone SE, introduced in March of 2016, is the sole device that the company continues to sell in a smaller 4-inch form factor.The iPhone SE wasn't updated in September alongside the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X, and there are no real rumors hinting at an imminent refresh, but that hasn't stopped designers from Curved.de from imagining what an iPhone SE with an iPhone X makeover might look like.Curved.de has mocked up an iPhone SE with the same general form factor as the existing iPhone SE, but with the elimination of the bezels, it has a larger 4.7-inch display.Like the iPhone X, the imaginary iPhone SE features an OLED display and a TrueDepth front-facing camera with accompanying notch. The iPhone X only features a black front-facing panel, but Curved.de's iPhone SE is depicted in multiple colors, some with a white front panel. Curved.de also imagines aluminum back, a dual rear camera, and rounder edges.While it's fun to imagine these changes in the iPhone SE, in reality, it's not clear what Apple's plans are for its 4-inch device.There's been a questionable rumor suggesting Apple supplier Wistron is gearing up to manufacture a next-generation iPhone SE set to begin shipping in the first quarter of 2018 and an entirely unverified rumor that suggests the next model will have an A10 chip, 2GB RAM, a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, but we have not heard any information about a new iPhone SE from a reliable source at this point.Whether or not Apple plans to introduce another version of the 4-inch phone or stick to larger sizes going forward remains to be seen.