'iPhone SE Plus' Concept Imagines Bezel-Free Compact Device With 4.7-Inch Display

Apple's iPhone SE, introduced in March of 2016, is the sole device that the company continues to sell in a smaller 4-inch form factor.
The iPhone SE wasn't updated in September alongside the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X, and there are no real rumors hinting at an imminent refresh, but that hasn't stopped designers from Curved.de from imagining what an iPhone SE with an iPhone X makeover might look like.
Curved.de has mocked up an iPhone SE with the same general form factor as the existing iPhone SE, but with the elimination of the bezels, it has a larger 4.7-inch display.
Like the iPhone X, the imaginary iPhone SE features an OLED display and a TrueDepth front-facing camera with accompanying notch. The iPhone X only features a black front-facing panel, but Curved.de's iPhone SE is depicted in multiple colors, some with a white front panel. Curved.de also imagines aluminum back, a dual rear camera, and rounder edges.
While it's fun to imagine these changes in the iPhone SE, in reality, it's not clear what Apple's plans are for its 4-inch device.
There's been a questionable rumor suggesting Apple supplier Wistron is gearing up to manufacture a next-generation iPhone SE set to begin shipping in the first quarter of 2018 and an entirely unverified rumor that suggests the next model will have an A10 chip, 2GB RAM, a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, but we have not heard any information about a new iPhone SE from a reliable source at this point.
Whether or not Apple plans to introduce another version of the 4-inch phone or stick to larger sizes going forward remains to be seen.
