Apple's Craig Federighi Confirms APFS Coming to Fusion Drives in a Future macOS High Sierra Update
The initial version of macOS High Sierra released this morning limits the new Apple File System (APFS) to Macs that have all-flash built-in storage, excluding iMacs and Mac mini machines that feature Fusion Drives.
Apple announced the limitation last week in a support document that said the initial release would not allow Fusion Drives to be converted to APFS, implying future support, and now Apple software engineering chief Craig Federighi has confirmed APFS will indeed be coming to Fusion Drives in a later update.
Federighi shared the info in an email sent to MacRumors reader Michiel, who asked if APFS would be added later.
"Yes, we plan to add support in a future update," replied Federighi.
Fusion Drives, available as a storage option for Apple's iMac and Mac mini desktop machines, combine a hard drive with flash storage to provide the speed of an SSD with the affordability of a standard hard drive. Frequently accessed files are stored using flash storage, while less frequently used files are moved to the hard drive.
The first macOS High Sierra beta released in June did include support for Fusion Drives and converted iMacs and Mac minis to APFS, but support was removed in subsequent betas and was not reimplemented, presumably due to stability problems and bugs with the feature.
Apple File System is a more modern file system than HFS+ and is optimized for solid state drives. It is safe and secure, offering crash protection, safe document saves, stable snapshots, simplified backups, and strong native encryption.
Developers who happened to install APFS on their machines have been provided with instructions for how to convert back to HFS+ for the time being.
Apple's macOS High Sierra press release also confirms the company's plans to introduce APFS support for Fusion Drives and standard HDDs, but Apple has not offered a timeline on when we can expect the APFS update to be released.
1 hour ago at 05:56 pm
Where can I get that wallpaper
1 hour ago at 05:53 pm
At least we know they're working on it.
1 hour ago at 05:58 pm
I'm not saying "I told you so" at the people who were screaming and crying about this without stopping to think rationally for half a second, but…
I wish Apple would fix the ghosting on my $4,000 5K iMac. Multiple calls to them say it’s normal.Same here, right around the edges. Ghosting has almost always been a problem when they make some jump in display tech (I seem to recall it being prevalent as they switched to IPS displays, then Retina displays). I have the first 5K iMac, but I assume the newer generations are better as they've probably had some time to work out some kinks.
55 minutes ago at 06:18 pm
https://www.iupdateos.com/2017/06/30/new-2017-imac-wallpapers/
1 hour ago at 06:13 pm
Well the macOS High Sierra beta update actually split my fusion drive in two. I have APFS because high Sierra doesn't even recognise that I even have a fusion drive anymore. What's more, the final build still shows incorrect free space in About this Mac. And since I'm already complaining boot camp is still broken...
1 hour ago at 05:58 pm
I wish Apple would fix the ghosting on my $4,000 5K iMac. Multiple calls to them say it’s normal.
I can deal with a delayed file-system. Tired of this issue for over a year now
1 hour ago at 06:03 pm
Sweet Jeebus. What isn't coming in a future update?:rolleyes: One could be forgiven for thinking Apple has adopted the video game industry's motto: Release now - patch later.
1 hour ago at 06:10 pm
Sweet Jeebus. What isn't coming in a future update?:rolleyes: One could be forgiven for thinking Apple has adopted the video game industry's motto: Release now - patch later.I can deal with that if it’s adding features rather than patching data destroying bugs. I’d rather roll out features as they’re ready over time than try to release “feature complete” and not quite get it right.
It’s not like I paid for anything here expecting a feature that isn’t ready.
