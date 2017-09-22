Hands-On With the New LTE-Enabled Apple Watch Series 3

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

With the new LTE Series 3 Apple Watches now out in the wild, we got our hands on one of the new devices to give MacRumors readers a closer look at its design, features, and improvements compared to previous-generation Apple Watch models.In the video below, we took a look at one of the new 42mm Aluminum Sport models connected to the AT&T network.Design wise, the new Apple Watch LTE models are almost identical to the Series 2 models, with the exception of a 0.25mm thicker back glass that houses the heart rate sensors and the glaringly red Digital Crown that denotes its LTE status.That red Digital Crown definitely stands out, and it's kind of a love it or hate it aspect of the new Apple Watch.Inside, the Apple Watch Series 3 is sporting an upgraded S3 processor, and this thing is fast. It's noticeably quicker than the Series 2 Apple Watch and if you're coming from a Series 0 or a Series 1, you're going to see some serious speed gains.Quite a few new LTE Apple Watch owners have been running into activation issues trying to get their new devices set up, but we had no problems getting it connected to the AT&T network and up and running. When using cellular, it's going to drain a decent amount of battery, so while this watch can work without an iPhone, you're still going to want one around at least some of the time.The Series 3 Apple Watch can be purchased from the online Apple Store and Apple retail stores around the world starting today. There are both LTE and non-LTE models available, with LTE models starting at $399 and non-LTE models starting at $329. LTE models are largely sold out and harder to come by, so you may need to wait a few weeks to get your hands on one.