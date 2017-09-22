Metal 2, new Apple File System, HEVC video, VR support, and Safari and Siri updates.
Apple Shares '8 Things to Love About iPhone 8' Video
In the 46 second spot, set to the song "Namesake" by Tunde Olaniran, Apple lists the following features as reasons to get an iPhone 8:
- Most durable glass in a smartphone
- Portrait Lighting (the new Portrait Mode feature)
- Wireless charging with Qi inductive chargers
- The A11, the smartest most powerful chip in a smartphone
- The world's most popular camera
- Water resistant
- New Retina HD display with True Tone
- Augmented Reality support
Apple's new iPhone 8 ad comes just as the device is launching. The iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus went on sale today, with pre-order customers receiving deliveries and retail stores beginning to offer the devices for purchase.
This is Apple's third iPhone 8 video, following two that were shown on stage during the September 15 keynote event. One of those videos described the iPhone 8 in 8 seconds, and the other was a 40 second unveiling video.
just let inventory sit so the price will drop.
they should have just release the X only. created a problem for themselves. Steve Job would not have done it this way. LOL
iPhone 8/8+ : Out of date design.
iPhone X : Over priced. No touch ID.
iPhone X should have been $699, or $799 at most.
It's too risky doing radical changes to a device that millions of people rely on without having a Plan B: The iPhone 8 is Plan B.
Apple is really losing it. This just stinks of desperation, I think Timmy is panicking, especially if X production is as bad as rumours say, Timmy could be in a lot of trouble here.
It's not like the iPhone 7 is all that fragile and a bit more durable really doesn't mean much.
Anyone find the 7 slow? I'm sure there's a few people who do, but not many.
They can poke it if they think I'll drop 1k for a woeful 64GB device though. It shows how much they want to milk their customers for every cent/penny, by pushing them towards the £1150 model.
