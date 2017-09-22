New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Shares '8 Things to Love About iPhone 8' Video

Friday September 22, 2017 10:12 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple this morning published a new iPhone 8 ad to its YouTube channel, highlighting eight things to love about the new device.


In the 46 second spot, set to the song "Namesake" by Tunde Olaniran, Apple lists the following features as reasons to get an iPhone 8:

- Most durable glass in a smartphone
- Portrait Lighting (the new Portrait Mode feature)
- Wireless charging with Qi inductive chargers
- The A11, the smartest most powerful chip in a smartphone
- The world's most popular camera
- Water resistant
- New Retina HD display with True Tone
- Augmented Reality support

Apple's new iPhone 8 ad comes just as the device is launching. The iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus went on sale today, with pre-order customers receiving deliveries and retail stores beginning to offer the devices for purchase.

This is Apple's third iPhone 8 video, following two that were shown on stage during the September 15 keynote event. One of those videos described the iPhone 8 in 8 seconds, and the other was a 40 second unveiling video.
Avatar
eldo33
1 hour ago at 10:18 am

just let inventory sit so the price will drop.

they should have just release the X only. created a problem for themselves. Steve Job would not have done it this way. LOL
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Soccertess
1 hour ago at 10:20 am
I especially love how it took Apple MORE than 5 years to adopt Qi standard. Just on the forefront of innovation on this one.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
WBRacing
1 hour ago at 10:32 am
1. It's in stock.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
realeric
1 hour ago at 10:34 am
No Thanks.

iPhone 8/8+ : Out of date design.
iPhone X : Over priced. No touch ID.

iPhone X should have been $699, or $799 at most.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
now i see it
59 minutes ago at 10:38 am
The 8 is here because they didn't want to put all their eggs in one basket. The X with it's missing home button and Face ID is a global experiment. If people don't really like the design they can get an 8.

It's too risky doing radical changes to a device that millions of people rely on without having a Plan B: The iPhone 8 is Plan B.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
xDKP
1 hour ago at 10:32 am
As much as the X looks cool and futuristic and all, this is a pretty great phone - amazing internals and you aren’t going to be a beta tester of a brand new design and screen type. If I had to change my work phone now, it would probably be an iPhone 8 Plus
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Appleaker
1 hour ago at 10:25 am
I’m surprised they managed to list 8 things, but then realised they used old features too.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Karma*Police
57 minutes ago at 10:41 am
The 8/8+ is definitely the way to go folks. No need to wait another month or more for the X. Leave that to us early adopters... we'll make sure to identify all the bugs for you. :D
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
WBRacing
51 minutes ago at 10:47 am

Apple is really losing it. This just stinks of desperation, I think Timmy is panicking, especially if X production is as bad as rumours say, Timmy could be in a lot of trouble here.

It's not like the iPhone 7 is all that fragile and a bit more durable really doesn't mean much.

Anyone find the 7 slow? I'm sure there's a few people who do, but not many.

I'm more than happy with my 6S, doesn't seem slow to me and right now if I broke it, I would probably replace it with another. I think the 6S is the best value Vs spec smartphone Apple sells right now. I'd probably of stretched to an X if at 999 it came with 128GB of storage.

They can poke it if they think I'll drop 1k for a woeful 64GB device though. It shows how much they want to milk their customers for every cent/penny, by pushing them towards the £1150 model.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Relentless Power
1 hour ago at 10:31 am
I think Portrait lighting is an interesting add on and in conjunction to portrait Mode. The camera gets better every year and it shows with the results.
Rating: 2 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]