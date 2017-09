Apple Shares '8 Things to Love About iPhone 8' Video

Apple this morning published a new iPhone 8 ad to its YouTube channel, highlighting eight things to love about the new device.In the 46 second spot, set to the song "Namesake" by Tunde Olaniran, Apple lists the following features as reasons to get an iPhone 8:- Most durable glass in a smartphone- Portrait Lighting (the new Portrait Mode feature)- Wireless charging with Qi inductive chargers- The A11, the smartest most powerful chip in a smartphone- The world's most popular camera- Water resistant- New Retina HD display with True Tone- Augmented Reality supportApple's new iPhone 8 ad comes just as the device is launching. The iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus went on sale today, with pre-order customers receiving deliveries and retail stores beginning to offer the devices for purchase.This is Apple's third iPhone 8 video, following two that were shown on stage during the September 15 keynote event. One of those videos described the iPhone 8 in 8 seconds , and the other was a 40 second unveiling video