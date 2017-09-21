OWC Launches New USB-C Travel Dock Suitable for MacBooks

OWC has launched a new USB-C travel dock suitable for Apple's latest MacBook and MacBook Pro notebooks.
The dock connects to a Mac or PC with a single USB-C cable and provides access to the following five ports:
The compact-sized dock is available on MacSales.com in MacBook-like Gold, Rose Gold, Silver, and Space Gray for $49.99 in the United States.
It's also available on Amazon in select colors.
- 2× USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports
- 1× USB-C port for power
- 1× HDMI 2.0 port
- 1× SD card reader
