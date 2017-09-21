OWC Launches New USB-C Travel Dock Suitable for MacBooks

Thursday September 21, 2017 8:47 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
OWC has launched a new USB-C travel dock suitable for Apple's latest MacBook and MacBook Pro notebooks.


The dock connects to a Mac or PC with a single USB-C cable and provides access to the following five ports:
  • 2× USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports
  • 1× USB-C port for power
  • 1× HDMI 2.0 port
  • 1× SD card reader
The USB-C port provides up to 60W of pass-through charging, while the HDMI 2.0 port can drive a 4K display at 30Hz.

The compact-sized dock is available on MacSales.com in MacBook-like Gold, Rose Gold, Silver, and Space Gray for $49.99 in the United States.

It's also available on Amazon in select colors.

Tags: USB-C, dock, OWC
Avatar
bladerunner2000
1 hour ago at 09:05 am
Great addition for the Donglebook Pro.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
elfxmilhouse
2 hours ago at 08:55 am
does anyone know if there is a dock that has a detachable USB-C cable? A lot of these docks have really short cables and I'd like to be able to put a longer one to hide the dock behind a monitor.
Rating: 2 Votes
