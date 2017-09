OWC Launches New USB-C Travel Dock Suitable for MacBooks

2× USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports

OWC has launched a new USB-C travel dock suitable for Apple's latest MacBook and MacBook Pro notebooks.The dock connects to a Mac or PC with a single USB-C cable and provides access to the following five ports:The USB-C port provides up to 60W of pass-through charging, while the HDMI 2.0 port can drive a 4K display at 30Hz.The compact-sized dock is available on MacSales.com in MacBook-like Gold, Rose Gold, Silver, and Space Gray for $49.99 in the United States.It's also available on Amazon in select colors.