Apple Highlighting 4K HDR Movies in iTunes Ahead of Apple TV 4K Launch

Ahead of the launch of the Apple TV 4K, Apple has updated its iTunes Store on Mac, iOS, and Apple TV with several sections highlighting a range of 4K HDR movies that are available to purchase or rent.
The 4K section lists dozens of movies broken down into categories like New Releases, Visually Stunning, Action & Adventure, Drama, Comedies, and more.
Quite a few new releases are available in 4K, including Wonder Woman, Baby Driver, Alien: Covenant, Logan, John Wick: Chapter 2, La La Land, and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.
Apple first began making 4K content available for purchase late last week. Apple's 4K movies are available at the same price as HD movies, with new releases typically available for $19.99.
iTunes customers who have already purchased HD quality content can expect to see their HD films upgraded to 4K at no additional cost.
4K iTunes content will be available on the Apple TV 4K, set to launch this Friday, September 22. Pricing on the 4K Apple TV starts at $179 for 32GB of storage.
