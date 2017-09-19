'infltr' Photo Editing App Now Lets You Edit Photos Taken in Apple's Portrait Mode

Photo editing app infltr received an update on Monday that allows users to apply customizable filters to images and Live Photos containing depth information, or pictures taken in Apple's dual-camera Portrait Mode.
In version 2.10 of infltr (short for "infinite filters"), users who capture a photo on an iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X using Portrait Mode are now able to toggle between the foreground and background to make separate edits to the two layers. infltr's developers describe it like so:
infltr can be used to edit photos, videos, animated GIFs, and DSLR shots in HD without a loss in resolution, using over 10 included adjustment and transform tools. Users can also apply infltr filters to the live camera feed while in iMessage.
As well as the ability to edit Portrait Mode photos, the latest update brings support for iOS 11, including the ability to edit photos stored in the new Files app, support for Drag and Drop, an improved iMessage app, new album management options, and the ability to revert filtered photos to their original version from the Camera Roll.
infltr costs $1.99 and can be downloaded for iPad and iPhone (with Apple Watch support) from the App Store [Direct Link], although Apple is still offering users of its official Apple Store app special redeem codes to download infltr for free until October 1 [Direct Link]. The infltr offer can be found in the Discover section on the main store screen.
On top of the colour information red, blue, green and alpha which makes a classic photo, if the photo is captured with depth enabled, an extra layer of information can be seen as a 3D map of the captured scene.infltr offers more than 7 million possible filters thanks to a color gradient mapping algorithm, and lets users choose a filter before they take a picture or record video. Moving a finger in any direction over the screen causes the photo filter to change its hue, while double-tapping shuffles the filter for a random pot-luck effect.
This depth layer is leveraged by infltr to let you edit the background and foreground of your photos differently. This is extremely powerful and integrates seamlessly within infltr’s editor, allowing you to get more creative and highlight the region of your image that matters the most to you.
