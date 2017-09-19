Get Ready for Upcoming ARKit Apps With Deals on Compatible iPhone SE and iPad Models

Tuesday September 19, 2017 8:53 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Later today Apple will debut iOS 11, the newest software update for iPhones and iPads that will bring changes like a new control center, improvements to Siri, an upgraded user interface on iPad, and the ability to interact with certain apps using advanced augmented reality capabilities. The only way to take advantage of these ARKit-powered apps is with an iPhone or iPad that has an A9, A10, or A11 processor.

Thankfully, a few A9-enabled iOS devices are marked down this week, allowing anyone on older iPhones and iPads the chance to upgrade and get a peek inside Apple's augmented reality future. The first deal is at Walmart, where you can get the 32GB iPhone SE (with an A9 chip) for $129.00 on the retailer's prepaid Straight Talk cellular service. There are only a few Space Gray in stock of the 4-inch iPhone as of writing.


At Staples, there are a variety of ARKit-compatible models of the new 2017 iPads to choose from, including the 9.7-inch iPad with 32GB of storage for $299.00, down from $329.00. The iPad is available in Silver, Space Gray, and Gold. If you're looking for more storage, there's also the 128GB version of the same iPad on sale for $399.00, down from $429.00. The Staples discounts will continue until Saturday, September 23, while supplies last. Each of these iPads include Apple's A9 chip with 64-bit architecture necessary to run ARKit apps.

In other deals, Walmart has a slight discount on the Apple Pencil at $89.00, down from Apple's retail price of $99.99. Note that Apple Pencil is only compatible on iPad Pro devices, and won't work on the 2017 9.7-inch iPad. Check out our Deals Roundup for even more sales going on this week, which includes Bluetooth speakers from Anker and Jawbone, 12 percent off Apple Watch accessories from Twelve South, and $10 off orders of $50 or more at Pad & Quill.

Avatar
Relentless Power
52 minutes ago at 08:59 am
The 2017 9.7 iPad for $299.00 is an excellent deal for someone wanting trying an iPad for the first time.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
mthomas184
15 minutes ago at 09:36 am

Searching the App Store using iOS 11 (GM) and there is nothing highlighting AR apps!


There is a few of them out there. These are what I have seen thus far:

Strava
Stack AR
RoomScan
Carrot Weather
Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade
Egg Inc.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
GadgetBen
47 minutes ago at 09:04 am
Searching the App Store using iOS 11 (GM) and there is nothing highlighting AR apps!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
earthTOmitchel
16 minutes ago at 09:34 am

I hope so, surely it's not only Ikea!

I'm working on an ARKit app roundup that should go up later today:) Also hoping the App Store gets a bigger push for the apps besides Thomas. Which, admittedly, looks cool for kids.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
UnalignedByte
26 minutes ago at 09:25 am
If you'd like to try out ARKit, I've got one game already up (it works both with and without AR), called Marbles AR ('https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/marbles-ar/id1162028350?ls=1&mt=8') (it's free). It already works with iOS 11 GM.

The other one is called Square Off AR ('https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/square-off-ar/id1274513942?ls=1&mt=8') and should become available with the release of iOS 11. It won't be free (lowest price tier), but you can check it out on YouTube ('//www.youtube.com/watch?v=fhBp8lVm7Xs').
Rating: 1 Votes
