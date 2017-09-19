Belkin Debuts 3.5mm Audio + Charge RockStar for Charging an iPhone While Listening to Music

Belkin today announced the launch of its new 3.5mm Audio + Charge RockStar adapter, which joins its existing Lightning Audio + Charge RockStar adapter to allow users to charge their devices and listen to music at the same time.
The Audio + Charge RockStar is designed for iPhones that lack a 3.5mm headphone jack, which includes the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and upcoming iPhone X.
A Lightning connector on the adapter plugs into the Lighting port of an iPhone, providing both a 3.5mm headphone jack for use with standard headphones and a Lightning port where you can plug in a Lightning cable to charge at the same time that you listen.
Belkin has built 12W pass-through charging into the Audio + Charge RockStar, so your iPhone will be able to charge at maximum speed. It supports any audio jack that uses a 3.5mm connector and is compatible with most cases.
Belkin's 3.5mm Audio + Charge RockStar adapter can be purchased from the Apple Store for $34.95 or directly from Belkin for $34.99.
