Belkin Debuts 3.5mm Audio + Charge RockStar for Charging an iPhone While Listening to Music

Tuesday September 19, 2017 9:50 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Belkin today announced the launch of its new 3.5mm Audio + Charge RockStar adapter, which joins its existing Lightning Audio + Charge RockStar adapter to allow users to charge their devices and listen to music at the same time.

The Audio + Charge RockStar is designed for iPhones that lack a 3.5mm headphone jack, which includes the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and upcoming iPhone X.


A Lightning connector on the adapter plugs into the Lighting port of an iPhone, providing both a 3.5mm headphone jack for use with standard headphones and a Lightning port where you can plug in a Lightning cable to charge at the same time that you listen.


Belkin has built 12W pass-through charging into the Audio + Charge RockStar, so your iPhone will be able to charge at maximum speed. It supports any audio jack that uses a 3.5mm connector and is compatible with most cases.

Belkin's 3.5mm Audio + Charge RockStar adapter can be purchased from the Apple Store for $34.95 or directly from Belkin for $34.99.
UnalignedByte
1 hour ago at 09:56 am
Welcome to the future (it's not what you expected)
Creek0512
49 minutes ago at 10:28 am

Welcome to the future (it's not what you expected)

This isn’t the future. It’s not letting go of the past.
brownpaw
1 hour ago at 09:55 am
A year late.
KindredMAC
49 minutes ago at 10:29 am
I thought they had this last year?!?!?! Damn Mandela Effect strikes again!
vipergts2207
22 minutes ago at 10:55 am

What’s next? A cassette tape adapter? I mean come on folks it’s 2017. Just get some modern headphones and be done with it!

Not everyone needs it for headphones. I need mine for the aux in on my car's radio.
