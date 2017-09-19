Apple Opening New Store at Meadowhall in Sheffield on iPhone 8 Launch Day

Apple today announced that its retail store at Meadowhall in Sheffield, United Kingdom reopens Friday, September 22 at 9:00 a.m. local time.
Apple's original Meadowhall store opened in December 2005
The store has been closed for renovations since December 2016, and when it reopens later this week, it will be nearly twice as large with an updated design, likely including large glass doors, sequoia wood tables and shelves, a large video screen for Today at Apple sessions, and light boxes spanning the ceiling.
The grand reopening will coincide with iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus launch day. Friday is the first day the new smartphones can be purchased in stores.
Thursday will likely be the last business day for Apple's temporary store at Meadowhall that has been open during the renovation process.
