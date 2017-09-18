Students: Last Week to Get Free Beats With Mac or iPad Pro Purchase

If you're a student, it's your last chance to get a free pair of Beats headphones with the purchase of a Mac or iPad Pro this year.
Apple's annual Back to School promotion ends Monday, September 25 in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Singapore.
Apple is offering the choice of a free pair of Beats Solo3, BeatsX, or Powerbeats3 headphones to qualifying students, parents of students, and educators who purchase an eligible Mac, including any new MacBook, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, or Mac Pro. Refurbished models are ineligible.
The promotion also offers free BeatsX wireless headphones with the purchase of any new 10.5-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro, or students can pay $50 extra for Beats Powerbeats3 or $150 extra for Solo3 wireless headphones. Apple's latest 9.7-inch iPad and iPad mini 4 and refurbished models do not qualify.
The deal is available through Apple's online education store, retail stores, and authorized campus stores, or by calling 1-800-MY-APPLE. Apple's terms and conditions outline full eligibility requirements in each country:
The promotion ends Monday, October 2 in participating European countries, including Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the UK.
In certain participating countries, students are required to verify their enrollment or acceptance in a higher education institution in order to qualify for the promotion. Not a student or looking for better deals? Visit our ongoing Apple Deals roundup for other discounts on Apple products and accessories.
