Apple Details 2017 Back to School Promotion in Europe: Free Beats With Select Mac or iPad Pro Models
Apple today launched its annual Back to School promotion in Europe — links below. Apple is offering the choice of a free pair of Beats Solo3, BeatsX, or Powerbeats3 headphones to qualifying students, parents of students, and educators who purchase an eligible Mac with education pricing for a limited time.
Eligible models include any new MacBook, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, or Mac Pro. Mac mini does not qualify.
The promotion also offers free BeatsX wireless headphones with the purchase of any 10.5-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro, or students can pay extra for Beats Powerbeats3 or Solo3 wireless headphones. Apple's new 9.7-inch iPad and iPad mini 4 models do not qualify for the promotion.
The promotion is available on Apple's online education store, and at Apple retail locations where available.
Participating countries in Europe include Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.
Students are required to verify their enrollment or acceptance in a higher education institution in order to participate in the promotion. Not a student? Visit our Apple Deals roundup for other deals on Apple products and accessories.
Update: Apple's education store may still be temporarily unavailable in some countries, but it should come back online shortly.
Sell the "free" beats and buy Bose QuietComfort 35s.
