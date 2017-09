Many of Apple's New Products Remain Available for Launch Day Delivery Several Hours Into Pre-Orders

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, Apple TV 4K, and Apple Watch Series 3 models became available for pre-order at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time today, and many of the new products remain available for launch day delivery over five hours later.iPhone 8 is slated for September 22 delivery in every colorway and storage size on Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint, for example, while only a few T-Mobile and SIM-free configurations have slipped to up to 3-4 week shipping estimates.iPhone 8 Plus supplies are slightly more constrained, but even the larger smartphone remains estimated for September 22 delivery in several colorways and storage sizes on Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint.Supplies may vary by model, but based on shipping estimates, demand may be skewing towards T-Mobile or SIM-free models in Space Gray or Gold. Silver and Sprint appear to be least popular colorway and carrier respectively at this point.Quite a few models remain available for launch day delivery in other countries too, such as Australia, Canada, Spain, and Singapore.Back in the United States, customers can still order an Apple TV 4K with 32GB storage with September 22 delivery. The 64GB model has slipped to a 2-3 week shipping estimate on Apple.com.Apple Watch Series 3 is the most constrained new product of all. Shipping estimates for many case and band combinations with GPS + Cellular have slipped to up to 4-5 weeks in the United States and elsewhere. Quite a few Wi-Fi and GPS only versions, including some Nike+ models, remain available for launch day delivery.iPhone X pre-orders begin Friday, October 27.