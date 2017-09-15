Improved Siri, Files app, major iPad upgrades, and more.
Many of Apple's New Products Remain Available for Launch Day Delivery Several Hours Into Pre-Orders
iPhone 8 is slated for September 22 delivery in every colorway and storage size on Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint, for example, while only a few T-Mobile and SIM-free configurations have slipped to up to 3-4 week shipping estimates.
iPhone 8 Plus supplies are slightly more constrained, but even the larger smartphone remains estimated for September 22 delivery in several colorways and storage sizes on Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint.
Supplies may vary by model, but based on shipping estimates, demand may be skewing towards T-Mobile or SIM-free models in Space Gray or Gold. Silver and Sprint appear to be least popular colorway and carrier respectively at this point.
Quite a few models remain available for launch day delivery in other countries too, such as Australia, Canada, Spain, and Singapore.
Back in the United States, customers can still order an Apple TV 4K with 32GB storage with September 22 delivery. The 64GB model has slipped to a 2-3 week shipping estimate on Apple.com.
Apple Watch Series 3 is the most constrained new product of all. Shipping estimates for many case and band combinations with GPS + Cellular have slipped to up to 4-5 weeks in the United States and elsewhere. Quite a few Wi-Fi and GPS only versions, including some Nike+ models, remain available for launch day delivery.
iPhone X pre-orders begin Friday, October 27.
Let’s hope the same is said for the iPhone X pre-order day!
Lol. That thing will sell out in five seconds!
Not surprising. I ordered a 64GB 4K Apple TV and a series 3 non-cellular watch for the wife at 3:02 eastern time, without a hiccup. The next month and a half of waiting for the X already feels like an eternity!
You should try waiting for a Model 3. Preorders for that started on the same day as the SE (there was an article on MacRumors pointing out how there were tiny lines at Apple Stores compared to Tesla stores that morning). Fewer than 0.1% of preorders have been filled so far. A few people are being told this year, most next year, and some are even being told 2019.
For my standing in line 6 hours before preorders started, I'm being told I'll take delivery by March 2018. The official wait will have been 2 years at that point. Of course, I've been waiting since I first started hearing reviews for the Tesla Roadster in ~2010...
I'm glad to hear people are not buying a slightly improved 6S as frantically as they used to.
Why do you care if people buy it or not? It's not your money.
Me too. My wife wanted the iPhone 8 and a watch. I picked up my own watch along with the Apple TV 4K. For some reason I already have a bad feeling about next month. Unless Apple steps up to the plate, many of us won't get our iPhone X until after the new year.
