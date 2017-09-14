New iPhones with wireless charging and glass bodies launch September 22.
AirPods Wireless Charging Case Rumored for December Launch at $69
During Tuesday's event, Apple revealed that the rumored new version of its AirPods headphones were not in fact the "AirPods 2," but simply a new inductive wireless charging case that users will be able to purchase as a replacement for their current charging cases. No release date or price was mentioned, but information reportedly sourced from Apple Switzerland (via MacPrime) [Google Translate] suggests a December launch date for the new AirPods wireless charging case, which will cost $69.
Apple's out-of-warranty fee to repair or replace the AirPods charging case is $69, so a similar price point for the wireless charging version does make some sense. The only design change made to the new charging case is the placement of the LED battery indicator light, which has migrated from the inside of the case to the outside on the front.
This way, when users place the case down on a Qi-compatible charging pad, they'll be able to see the battery level of the AirPods' case without needing to open the top. Apple will be launching its own Qi charging station -- called the AirPower mat -- sometime in 2018, but until then owners of the iPhone 8, iPhone X, and AirPods will need to purchase third-party charging pads.
In regards to the new AirPods wireless charging case, it's still unclear if Apple will offer a version that also includes the AirPods themselves at the typical $159 price tag. The original AirPods launched in December of 2016.
13 minutes ago at 06:55 am
Surely all new AirPods will come with the wireless charging case... surely?
2 minutes ago at 07:07 am
The miracles of wireless charging!
You need:
#1 - An AC adapter that plugs into the wall.
#2 - A Lightning power cable.
#3 - A wireless charging mat.
#4 - A charging case.
So much easier than just plugging your devices into the wall.
Or, you know, any other pair of headphones that just gets power by virtue of being plugging into something else that has power.
and don't forget:
#5 An electrical outlet
#6 Utility service
#7 A house or apartment to install your outlet
#8 A job to pay for everything
#9 "Me Time"
9 minutes ago at 07:00 am
We just need to know if we can buy a whole set for 159 with the new wireless charging case.
My return period is running out.
12 minutes ago at 06:57 am
£69 just to get a wireless charging feature is ridiculous. That'll mean your total outlay on the AirPods would be £159 + £69 = £228. Insane! But then again, we already knew the price of the wireless charging case would be ridiculous anyways.
12 minutes ago at 06:56 am
No thank you Apple. I love my AirPods and I have chargers at work, around the house and in my car
