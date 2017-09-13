New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

U.S. Senator Raises Questions About Security and Privacy of Face ID

Wednesday September 13, 2017 4:48 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Just a day after Apple unveiled its new flagship iPhone X equipped with a facial recognition system, United States Senator Al Franken (D-MN), who is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law, sent a letter [PDF] to Apple CEO Tim Cook with some questions on the privacy and the security of the Face ID feature.

Face ID is designed to take a 3D face scan that determines the structure of a person's face and transforms it into a mathematical model for device authentication and unlocking purposes. Apple has said that Face ID is protected by the same Secure Enclave that keeps Touch ID data safe, and that all processing takes place on the device itself with no data uploaded to the cloud. Furthermore, Apple says Face ID can't be fooled by a photo or a mask.


In his letter, Franken raises concerns about how Apple plans to use facial recognition data in the future, the diversity of its training, how Apple will respond to law enforcement requests for Face ID data or the Face ID system, and if it might be fooled by a photo or a mask.
Since the announcement, however, reporters, advocates, and iPhone users have raised concerns about how Face ID could impact Americans' fundamental right to privacy, speculated on the ways in which Apple could use faceprint data in the future, and questioned the quality and security of the technology.

For example, it has previously been reported that many facial recognition systems have a higher rate of error when tested for accuracy in identifying people of color, which may be explained by variety of factors, including a lack of diversity in the faces that were used to train a system. Furthermore, some have expressed concern that the system could be fooled, and thus the device unlocked, by a photo or a mask of the owner of the device.
Franken asks Cook to respond to a series of 10 questions, many of which have already been addressed by Apple. Among the questions:

- Can Apple extract Face ID data from a device, will Apple ever store Face ID data remotely, and can Apple confirm that it has no plans to use faceprint data for purposes other than Face ID?

- Where did the one billion images that were used to train Face ID come from, and what steps did the company take to ensure the system was trained on a diverse set of faces?

- Does Face ID perpetually search for a face, and does Apple locally retain the raw photos of faces used to unlock the device? Will Apple retain the faceprints of individuals other than the owner of the device?

- What safeguard has Apple implemented to prevent the unlocking of the iPhone X when someone other than the owner holds the device up to the owners face? How does it distinguish a user's face from a photo or mask?

- How will Apple respond to law enforcement requests to access Apple's faceprint data or the Face ID system itself?

Back when Touch ID was first announced as a new feature in the iPhone 5s, Franken sent Cook a similar letter asking for clarification on how the Touch ID feature works.

Franken asks Tim Cook to respond to all of his Face ID questions by October 13, 2017. Apple is not obligated to respond as this is not a subpoena, but the company will likely cooperate with the request for information.

Top Rated Comments

Avatar
cmChimera
44 minutes ago at 04:52 pm
I like Al Franken. I kind of know the answers to these questions being an Apple fan, but I think it's important to make sure the answers to these questions are as widely known as possible. It's a win for everybody too. Apple ends up looking like privacy advocates and important questions are answered before the next FBI case.
Rating: 17 Votes
Avatar
m4mario
40 minutes ago at 04:55 pm
Thank you Senator, for giving the opportunity for Apple to tell the answers we all already know.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
rturner2
32 minutes ago at 05:04 pm

Every time Franken has to question security on everything Apple does. Every time. He's a great guy but seems to waste his energy on this each time.

Franken questioned the security of:

Apple Pay
Touch ID
Siri
iOS 4
Location Services


Questions and public debate should be encouraged on any topic.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
trusso
17 minutes ago at 05:19 pm
Folks, the "answered in the keynote" response is not what Senator Franken is after here. He (or his staffers) may very well have watched most of the keynote, as I did, and yet still posit the same questions. Please understand that there is a difference between the explanations that a company like Apple will offer at an event like yesterday's keynote (it was essentially an hour-and-a-half commercial) and the nitty-gritty technological and legal answers which do not lend themselves to soundbite form. I expect that Apple will respond with a relatively in-depth letter to Sen. Franken which will nevertheless gloss over some of the more difficult truths that the senator is probing at.

It's a ball game, friends, and the buck stops nowhere.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
griz
37 minutes ago at 04:59 pm
Congress should be looking closer at the Equifax mess nevermind the iphone. Besides, TouchID was only secure to 1 in 50,000(Which I had no idea of) and FaceID is 1 in 1,000,000.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Sharkoneau
39 minutes ago at 04:57 pm
Damn Franken, watch the keynote.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Keness
40 minutes ago at 04:56 pm
I like Senator Franken, but Apple has already addressed essentially everything in his list. Some of his questions make it clear he didn't read one iota of the release information about FaceID...

There's a big difference between expecting him to do tons of research before raising a concern and expecting him to at least be aware of the most basic basics which were presented AS the service was announced.

We don't need to be "crying wolf" right now when there are plenty of REAL wolves out there to deal with.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Marco0107
14 minutes ago at 05:22 pm

What safeguard has Apple implemented to prevent the unlocking of the iPhone X when someone other than the owner holds the device up to the owners face?


This is a good question asked by the Senator. Face ID will give access to the device when it is simply held up to an owner's face. No longer is a physical connection required between the device owner and their device. I, too, would like to know what safeguards are in place... if any.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
kmkjams
32 minutes ago at 05:04 pm
new headline: resident old person didn't watch the keynote and is confused about face scanning phone
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
filmantopia
44 minutes ago at 04:52 pm
Franken should spend more time co-sponsoring Sanders' Medicare for All bill than criticizing tech he seems to not have done very basic research on.
Rating: 3 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]