32GB Storage Option Now Available for iPhone 7 in Jet Black Color, Starting at $549

Wednesday September 13, 2017 2:42 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple has added a new 32GB storage capacity option to the Jet Black iPhone 7 as part of a shake-up to its existing smartphone line-up, putting the glossy finish at the more affordable entry point of $549 for the 4.7-inch version, with a 128GB option now going for $649.

The iPhone 7 Plus is also now available in Jet Black at 32GB and 128GB for $669 and $769, respectively. At the same time, Apple has discontinued the 256GB option for the iPhone 7 in any color across the board.

Apple originally offered the Jet Black iPhone 7 at launch at 128GB and 256GB capacities, starting at $749 and $849 respectively, but didn't offer the cheaper 32GB option that the other colors are available in. That put a $100 premium on the glossy finish, pricing out more budget-conscious smartphone customers, but it looks as if Apple has had a change of mind.


As part of its existing iPhone range shake-up, Apple has also discontinued its its (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models. Apple's (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and 7 Plus were first introduced in March of 2017, six months after the debut of the iPhone 7.

(Thanks, Anna!)

Relentless Power
45 minutes ago at 02:58 am
Actually, the 128 GB 7 for $650.00 is a good price. There still is a lot of technology in this iPhone and is still plenty powerful as well. I would say this is a really good purchase if somebody was undecided between this and the iPhone 8.
ghsNick
41 minutes ago at 03:02 am

Actually, the 128 GB 7 Plus for $650.00 is a good price. There still is a lot of technology in this iPhone and is still plenty powerful as well. I would say this is a really good purchase if somebody was undecided between this and the iPhone 8.

That's for the 7. The 128GB Plus came to $769, but I still feel like I made a good decision since my only other option was the 8 Plus (256GB) for $950.
ghsNick
55 minutes ago at 02:49 am
I just purchased a 7 Plus in Jet Black (128GB) after the announcement yesterday and it arrives today!

I don't see much difference between this and be 8 Plus...and I'm saving almost $200 because Apple got greedy and got rid of the 128GB option in the new phones!
