New 4K Apple TV Could Feature Revamped Siri Remote With Haptic Feedback
Developer Guilherme Rambo dug into leaked golden master software that was released over the weekend and found "actuator calibration" and "force calibration" references, suggesting haptic feedback for the remote.
Looks like the new Apple TV remote will have haptics pic.twitter.com/FY9SYAPRYI— Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) September 11, 2017
Haptic feedback is designed to provide tactile feedback when interacting with a device, letting users know a press or tap has been registered by the user interface. Apple embraced haptic feedback as a main UI element in the iPhone with the introduction of the Taptic Engine in 2015, but haptic feedback has been used in Macs and iOS devices for years.
The Siri Remote could adopt an iPhone-style Taptic Engine to provide touch-based feedback when activating Siri, browsing through menus, accessing the Home screen, and more.
According to earlier leaks, Apple is planning to call its fifth-generation Apple TV the "Apple TV 4K." The device features a three-core A10X Fusion chip and 3GB RAM. It will render natively at 2160p, support a variety of color formats including HDR10 and Dolby Vision, and it will require a 15Mb/s internet connection for 4K streaming.
I gave up with Apple TV. The only Apple product I hate, it's pathetic and the apps suck on it. I use Nvidia Shield and it is LOADS better.
Good for you.
I use our Apple TV's everyday.
It has everything WE need- DIRECTV Now; HBO; PBS kids; plus all of our iTunes purchases.
As with technology-ymmv.
"SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY".
Quick edit -
Apple are going to get ALL my money this Autumn. New TV, new iPhone, new Apple Watch, new iPad, new iMac.
I will be begging and crying at Tims feet for financial mercy.
[MEDIA=youtube]IH_NlWbHrIk[/MEDIA]
I like my Apple TV but the remote is easily the worst thing about it and the ultimate example of something Steve would hate if he were still with us. It's such a poor design, incredibly unintuitive. Let's hope they got it right with the new one.
We're cord cutters and get all our TV though two Apple TVs and love them for the most part. That remote is an utter disgrace to UX though. There's basically nothing right about it.
1) Nearly impossible to tell which way it's facing without looking. Check
2) Horribly sensitive* touchpad that you're constantly touching unintentionally because of 1). Check
3) *actually only in some apps. In others it's like wrestling a bear. (I'm looking at you, Playstation Vue). Check
4) The perfect size for falling in the cracks of a couch. Check
It's horrible in every aspect.
