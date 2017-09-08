Deals Roundup: Save on Newest MacBook Pros, Speck and Insignia Cases, Mac Games, and More

MacBook Pro
Late 2016
13-inch MacBook Pro: 2.0 GHz CPU, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Graphics 540 - $1,199.00, down from $1,499.00
15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar: 2.6 GHz CPU, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 450 - $1,899.00, down from $2,399.00
15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar: 2.7 GHz CPU, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 455 - $2,099.00, down from $2,799.00
Mid 2017
13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar: 3.1 GHz CPU, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650 - $1,899.00, down from $1,999.00
13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar: 3.1 GHz CPU, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650 - $2,099.00, down from $2,199
15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar: 3.1 GHz CPU, 1T SSD, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 560 Graphics - $3,199.00, down from $3,399.00
Accessories
Although Force Friday II was last weekend, many of the toys sold during the promotion have already been discounted. B&H Photo has three of PROPEL's Star Wars-themed drones marked down by $20, including the T-65 X-Wing Star Fighter Quadcopter, TIE Advanced X1 Quadcopter, and 74-Z Speeder Bike Quadcopter. Each drone can be controlled by an iOS or Android smartphone and can fly with speeds of up to 35mph.
Best Buy has discounts on a few Apple accessories, including $10-$30 off a wide variety of Speck cases for the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. You can also get $50-$60 off select Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speakers, including the UE Boom 2 and UE Megaboom. This brings the price of the speakers down to as low as $139.99 for the UE Boom 2, and $249.99 for the UE Megaboom. DailySteals has the smaller UE Roll 2 on sale for $54.99, down from $99.99.
Even cheaper than Speck's cases at Best Buy are two Insignia Hard Shell accessories: one for the 13-inch MacBook Air and one for the older model 13-inch MacBook Pro. Both cases are priced at $6.99, down from $34.99.
At Costco, iTunes gift cards are on sale for members only: get $20 off a $200 iTunes gift card, $10 off a $100 card, and $2.50 off a $25 card. The deal ends September 11, and the codes are delivered to your email.
Apps and Games
Along with the usual iOS app sales, this week The Humble Store has an End of Summer sale occurring with big sales on notable games that you can play on a compatible Mac computer via Steam. Some games taking part in the sale include The Walking Dead: Season 1 for free, down from $24.99; Alien: Isolation The Collection for $12.49, down from $49.99; Mad Max for $7.99, down from $19.99; Broken Age for $3.99, down from $19.99; and Gone Home for $5.99, down from $14.99.
Thousands of more games are on sale through September 21, although sales on certain games will end before that. At the top right of each game's page, you'll find a countdown clock that serves as a reminder of how long before that game's discount ends. Be sure to double check that the games are compatible with Mac by looking for the Apple logo in the "Platform" and "Operating System" fields on the bottom left of each page.
Some iOS apps on sale this week worth checking out include:
Batman - The Telltale Series - Free (Episode One), down from $4.99
Streaks Workout - Free, down from $2.99
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors