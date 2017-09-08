Deals Roundup: Save on Newest MacBook Pros, Speck and Insignia Cases, Mac Games, and More

Friday September 8, 2017 12:41 PM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Today we've rounded up some of the past week's best deals that have come to Apple products, accessories, and apps, all of which are still alive at the time of writing. If you're looking for discounts on newer models of the MacBook Pro, B&H Photo has discounted special configurations of both the late 2016 models by up to $700, and the mid 2017 models by up to $200. These include MacBook Pros both with and without the Touch Bar. Check out more details in the lists below:


MacBook Pro


Late 2016

Mid 2017

Accessories


Although Force Friday II was last weekend, many of the toys sold during the promotion have already been discounted. B&H Photo has three of PROPEL's Star Wars-themed drones marked down by $20, including the T-65 X-Wing Star Fighter Quadcopter, TIE Advanced X1 Quadcopter, and 74-Z Speeder Bike Quadcopter. Each drone can be controlled by an iOS or Android smartphone and can fly with speeds of up to 35mph.


Best Buy has discounts on a few Apple accessories, including $10-$30 off a wide variety of Speck cases for the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. You can also get $50-$60 off select Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speakers, including the UE Boom 2 and UE Megaboom. This brings the price of the speakers down to as low as $139.99 for the UE Boom 2, and $249.99 for the UE Megaboom. DailySteals has the smaller UE Roll 2 on sale for $54.99, down from $99.99.

Even cheaper than Speck's cases at Best Buy are two Insignia Hard Shell accessories: one for the 13-inch MacBook Air and one for the older model 13-inch MacBook Pro. Both cases are priced at $6.99, down from $34.99.


At Costco, iTunes gift cards are on sale for members only: get $20 off a $200 iTunes gift card, $10 off a $100 card, and $2.50 off a $25 card. The deal ends September 11, and the codes are delivered to your email.

Apps and Games


Along with the usual iOS app sales, this week The Humble Store has an End of Summer sale occurring with big sales on notable games that you can play on a compatible Mac computer via Steam. Some games taking part in the sale include The Walking Dead: Season 1 for free, down from $24.99; Alien: Isolation The Collection for $12.49, down from $49.99; Mad Max for $7.99, down from $19.99; Broken Age for $3.99, down from $19.99; and Gone Home for $5.99, down from $14.99.


Thousands of more games are on sale through September 21, although sales on certain games will end before that. At the top right of each game's page, you'll find a countdown clock that serves as a reminder of how long before that game's discount ends. Be sure to double check that the games are compatible with Mac by looking for the Apple logo in the "Platform" and "Operating System" fields on the bottom left of each page.

Some iOS apps on sale this week worth checking out include:
There are plenty more deals to discover, so visit our Deals Roundup for more discounts on Apple products and accessories, including a list of items marked down for Walmart's End of Summer Sale.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
0 comments