Fitness App 'Streaks Workout' Available for Free as Apple's App of the Week

Each week, Apple chooses an "App of the Week" to highlight in the App Store, making it free to download for seven days. This week's pick is a fitness app called Streaks Workout, which is normally priced at $2.99.
Streaks Workout was first launched in December of 2015 and has never before been free to download.
Described as a "personal trainer that you actually want to use," Streaks Workout is designed to offer up exercises that require no equipment and can be done anywhere. As described by Apple's App Store editors:
Streaks Workout is available for the iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and Apple TV.
Streaks Workout can be downloaded for free for the next seven days, and after that, a new App of the Week will be chosen. [Direct Link]
Sometimes we get so intimidated by complex exercise plans that we just give up and seek solace in the snack cupboard. Streaks Workout, like its to-do list sibling, eases us in by breaking down workouts into fun, easy-to-tackle chunks. In as little as six minutes--or more if we're feeling ambitious--we've done our daily exercise and charted our progress. Why didn't anyone tell us it could be this simple?The app features 18 exercises to choose from and four different workout lengths (6, 12, 18, and 30 minutes). There's a built-in timer, exercise demonstrations, and statistics that can be tracked over time. All workouts are also uploaded to Apple's Health app.
