Logitech Circle 2 Wired Home Security Camera Updated With HomeKit Support

Logitech's recently released Circle 2 Wired home security camera is today gaining support for HomeKit, which will allow the device to interface with other HomeKit apps, send notifications, work with Siri voice commands, and be controlled through the dedicated Home app on iOS devices.
With HomeKit, the Circle 2's motion detection features can be used in scenes to do things like turn on HomeKit-connected lights in the house, and the camera stream itself can be viewed directly in the Home app. With an Apple TV or iPad set up as a Home hub, HomeKit connectivity is also available when you're away from home.
Logitech also offers a wire-free version of the Circle 2, but that product is not compatible with HomeKit because HomeKit requires always-on connectivity to work with camera accessories. HomeKit works with the Circle 2 Wired camera by itself and when the camera is attached to either the Plug Mount or Window Mount.
HomeKit connectivity is available starting today. Existing Circle 2 users will need to follow the instructions on the Logitech website to enable HomeKit support.
The Logitech Circle 2 is available from the Logitech website for $179.99. It will also be coming to Apple Stores and the Apple online store in October.
"HomeKit truly complements the simplicity of setting up and using Circle 2," said Vincent Borel, director of new ventures at Logitech. "We're focused on building experiences that let you easily and securely control your Circle 2 camera, while expanding its capabilities. Whether you're checking on the kids from another room with your iPad or looking for extra peace of mind while you're away, HomeKit makes Circle 2 work even smarter for you and your family."The new Circle 2 Wired camera was introduced in June and began shipping out to customers in July, but Logitech had not yet implemented HomeKit support. The camera is designed to let you keep an eye on what's going on in your house while you're not there with features like high quality 180-degree video, cloud uploads, night vision, an adjustable ball joint, and various mounting solutions.
