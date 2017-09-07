iCloud Mail Unavailable for Some Users

Thursday September 7, 2017 2:31 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple's iCloud Mail servers seem to be experiencing some downtime, with multiple reports on Twitter suggesting the service is unavailable for a number of users.

iCloud Mail issues appear to have started just before 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, which is around when we here at MacRumors first noticed problems with our own accounts.


Affected users are seeing pop up alerts when attempting to access their iCloud Mail messages. Some alerts are blank, while others let users know there was a problem loading Mail.

At this time, Apple's System Status page is not reporting any outages. It's not clear how many people are experiencing problems with Mail, but not everyone is affected.

Tag: iCloud
8 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
RCS31
28 minutes ago at 02:41 pm

No issues here and I’ve been firing stuff off left, right and centre... and sending e-mail. ‍♂️

Too much information bro
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
celaurie
31 minutes ago at 02:38 pm
No issues here and I’ve been firing stuff off left, right and centre... and sending e-mail. ‍♂️
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]