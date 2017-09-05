Apple Updates Apple TV Events App Ahead of Next Week's Keynote

Ahead of its iPhone-centric event set to take place on Tuesday, September 12, Apple has updated its Apple Events app designed for the fourth-generation Apple TV, adding new artwork and details about the upcoming keynote.
"Watch the first-ever special event held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California," reads the text of the updated app. The date and time for the event, September 12 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time are listed, and the app's icon and internal art has been updated with the multi-colored Apple logo featured on media invites.
The Apple Events app will be used to live stream the iPhone event on the fourth-generation Apple TV, and it can be downloaded from the tvOS App Store for no cost. [Direct Link]
Those who have already downloaded the app should see the update automatically, but it can be forced by finding the app in the tvOS App Store and selecting "Update."
Apple's event is expected to include the revamped OLED iPhone 8, an iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus, an LTE Apple Watch, and a 4K Apple TV.
For those unable to watch Apple's live stream, which is also available on Apple's website, MacRumors will be providing live coverage here on MacRumors.com and on our MacRumorsLive Twitter account.
Tag: September 2017 event