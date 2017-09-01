Labor Day Apple Deals: Save on iPhone 7, iPad Pro, Beats, Belkin Accessories, and Philips Hue

Friday September 1, 2017 12:15 PM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
With Labor Day coming up in the United States on Monday, September 4, a collection of retailers have launched notable discounts on a variety of Apple and Apple-related products and accessories. Companies like Best Buy, Staples, and Belkin have debuted savings on select MacBooks, iPhones, iPads, Beats products, Apple accessories, and more, so we'll list some of the best deals below.

Many of the Labor Day deals come from Best Buy, which is running a four day sale beginning today, September 1, through Monday, September 4. As with past Best Buy sales, customers can take advantage of price matching, in-store pickup, and free shipping on sale items.

Apple Products


The discounts start with as much as $300 off of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus for Sprint customers who also sign up for the carrier's 24-month installment plan.


There are three colorways of the 128 GB Wi-Fi only iPad mini 4 on sale for $299.99, down from $399.99. Not directly part of the Labor Day sale, Best Buy this week is also offering $100 off of the latest models of the Wi-Fi only 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Best Buy is offering up to $500 off of select MacBooks during the sale. Customers can buy the late 2016 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and 256 GB of storage for $1,499.99, down from $1,799.99. The 512 GB version is also marked down to $1,599.99 from $1,999.99. The early 2016 12-inch MacBook with an Intel Core M3 processor and 256 GB of storage is priced at $899.99, down from $1,299.99. A higher-end version of the same device has been discounted as well, including an Intel Core M5 processor and 512 GB of storage at $1,099.99, down from $1,599.99.


Those with an authorized student email address can get an additional $125 discounted off of Best Buy's MacBook deals. For a full list of Macs under the student discount banner -- including MacBook Air and some iMac models -- visit Best Buy's website here.

If anyone is looking for a deal on an older MacBook model, DailySteals has a refurbished version of the mid 2011 11-inch MacBook Air for $379.99, down from $1,199.99.

Customers can also purchase the now-discontinued 16 GB iPod touch from Best Buy for $179.99, down from $199.99.

Accessories


In terms of accessories, the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones in eight colors are just $179.99 during Best Buy's Labor Day sale, reducing in price from $299.99. Staples has the newest version of the Beats Pill+ Portable Speaker, in Black and White, marked down by nearly 50 percent right now, running for $119.00 instead of the traditional $229.95.


For anyone looking to beef up their smart home setup, Best Buy is also offering a combo pack discount on a Google Home and Philips Hue Color Starter Kit Package, which is available for $188.99 instead of $308.99. Verizon has the Google Home and Hue White Starter Kit Bundle on sale for $159.99, down from $199.98.


At Belkin, customers based in the U.S. and Canada can take advantage of a store-wide Labor Day promo that is taking $10 off orders $50 or more; $25 off $100 or more; and $50 off $200 or more.


These discounts will be applied automatically at checkout and don't require a specific promo code, and will last today through September 4. The only items excluded from the promo are Belkin's Thunderbolt 3 Express Dock, and any Wemo and NetCam products.

Apps


There are a few notable applications on sale in the iOS App Store this week; here are a few worth checking out:
For more information on the best deals, be sure to check out the MacRumors Deals Roundup.

