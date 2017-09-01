Labor Day Apple Deals: Save on iPhone 7, iPad Pro, Beats, Belkin Accessories, and Philips Hue

Many of the Labor Day deals come from Best Buy, which is running a four day sale beginning today, September 1, through Monday, September 4. As with past Best Buy sales, customers can take advantage of price matching, in-store pickup, and free shipping on sale items.
Apple Products
The discounts start with as much as $300 off of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus for Sprint customers who also sign up for the carrier's 24-month installment plan.
There are three colorways of the 128 GB Wi-Fi only iPad mini 4 on sale for $299.99, down from $399.99. Not directly part of the Labor Day sale, Best Buy this week is also offering $100 off of the latest models of the Wi-Fi only 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
Best Buy is offering up to $500 off of select MacBooks during the sale. Customers can buy the late 2016 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and 256 GB of storage for $1,499.99, down from $1,799.99. The 512 GB version is also marked down to $1,599.99 from $1,999.99. The early 2016 12-inch MacBook with an Intel Core M3 processor and 256 GB of storage is priced at $899.99, down from $1,299.99. A higher-end version of the same device has been discounted as well, including an Intel Core M5 processor and 512 GB of storage at $1,099.99, down from $1,599.99.
Those with an authorized student email address can get an additional $125 discounted off of Best Buy's MacBook deals. For a full list of Macs under the student discount banner -- including MacBook Air and some iMac models -- visit Best Buy's website here.
If anyone is looking for a deal on an older MacBook model, DailySteals has a refurbished version of the mid 2011 11-inch MacBook Air for $379.99, down from $1,199.99.
Customers can also purchase the now-discontinued 16 GB iPod touch from Best Buy for $179.99, down from $199.99.
Accessories
In terms of accessories, the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones in eight colors are just $179.99 during Best Buy's Labor Day sale, reducing in price from $299.99. Staples has the newest version of the Beats Pill+ Portable Speaker, in Black and White, marked down by nearly 50 percent right now, running for $119.00 instead of the traditional $229.95.
For anyone looking to beef up their smart home setup, Best Buy is also offering a combo pack discount on a Google Home and Philips Hue Color Starter Kit Package, which is available for $188.99 instead of $308.99. Verizon has the Google Home and Hue White Starter Kit Bundle on sale for $159.99, down from $199.98.
At Belkin, customers based in the U.S. and Canada can take advantage of a store-wide Labor Day promo that is taking $10 off orders $50 or more; $25 off $100 or more; and $50 off $200 or more.
These discounts will be applied automatically at checkout and don't require a specific promo code, and will last today through September 4. The only items excluded from the promo are Belkin's Thunderbolt 3 Express Dock, and any Wemo and NetCam products.
Apps
There are a few notable applications on sale in the iOS App Store this week; here are a few worth checking out:
Bumpy Road - $0.99, down from $2.99
SPL-T - $0.99, down from $2.99
Beat Sneak Bandit - $0.99, down from $2.99
Year Walk - $0.99, down from $3.99
Device 6 - $0.99, down from $3.99
Beholder - $1.99, down from $4.99
Lighten Brainstorming - $0.99, down from $2.99
Typic - Free, down from $3.99
8mm Camera for iPad - Free, down from $1.99
8mm Camera for iPhone - Free, down from $1.99
Clean Text - $0.99, down from $2.99
