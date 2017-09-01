Apple Store in Simi Valley Permanently Closing Later This Month, Possibly Due to Lower Sales

Friday September 1, 2017 8:54 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple has announced that its retail store at the Simi Valley Town Center in Simi Valley, California, located approximately 30 miles from downtown Los Angeles, will permanently close later this month.

Apple Store at Simi Valley Town Center

Friday, September 15 is the last day the store will be open. Apple provided thanks for "over 10 great years" and advised customers to visit its retail store list to find a nearby location. Apple Simi Valley originally opened in May 2006.

Apple hasn't publicly commented on the reason for the store's closure, but multiple tipsters have informed MacRumors that the location may have suffered from low sales and customer traffic — a rarity for an Apple Store.

At a minimum, the closure doesn't appear to be related to Apple's ongoing store renovation process across the United States.

There were high hopes for Simi Valley Town Center when it opened in 2005, but the outdoor shopping mall hasn't been as bustling as envisioned. The less-than-expected customer traffic may be partially due to an expansion of The Oaks Shopping Center in nearby Thousand Oaks, California in 2008.

Apple itself has a retail store at The Oaks that opened in October 2005, and several other locations in the greater Los Angeles area.

Over the years, Simi Valley Town Center has lost dozens of retailers, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, Coach, American Eagle, Cache, Forever 21, and PacSun, according to the Simi Valley Acorn. Macy's also merged its standalone menswear store into its main location at the shopping center earlier this year.

A tipster informed us that Simi Valley Town Center may eventually be repurposed as an outlet mall, which could explain Apple's departure.

MacRumors has yet to learn whether the store's employees will be laid off or offered the opportunity to transfer to another location.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Avatar
GizmoDVD
14 minutes ago at 09:00 am
This mall has been dead for the last 5-6 years. The Apple Store would still be somewhat busy but there are other options not far away (Thousand Oaks is 8 miles and Woodland Hills maybe 12).

This is the first I've heard the mall could be repurposed as an outlet mall. They just got a brand new movie theater and a few bigger stores (Marshalls for example)

I would ALWAYS go here for service because he wait time was really low and most fixes were done within an hour.

Thousand Oaks was recently closed for 6 months during a remodel. Simi store was pretty busy during that time.
Avatar
Joe Rossignol
8 minutes ago at 09:06 am

Is this the first time an Apple Store has been permanently closed? Because I don't remember hearing anything like this happening.

I know one small one closed in Japan at some point in the past year. But it's definitely extremely rare.

And a map for anyone curious about just how many Apple Stores exist in the LA area…
Avatar
Corrode
15 minutes ago at 08:58 am
Never heard of Simi Valley so I looked it up. Then I searched for all the Apple Stores in that area and around LA and holy crap there are a lot of Apple Stores around there! There are even some within walking distance to each other.

I thought I was lucky to have two in my city but California is ridiculous.
Avatar
Junior117
9 minutes ago at 09:04 am
Is this the first time an Apple Store has been permanently closed? Because I don't remember hearing anything like this happening.
