Philips Hue Announces New Light Fixtures and Expanded Starter Kits

Philips today announced an expansion of its Hue smart lighting range, bringing two new fixtures and two additional starter kits to its Apple HomeKit-compatible family of products.
The Philips Hue White Ambiance Cher Suspension is the largest new fixture – a hanging pendant light made for a kitchen island or dining table. The fixture outputs 3000 lumens and costs $230.
Meanwhile, a new Hue White Ambiance downlight is being introduced to replace existing ceiling lights. The downlight will be available in two sizes – 4-inches at 700 lumens and 5/6" at 750 lumens – costing $35 each.
In addition to the above, the company is bringing a $50 Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance candle bulb to its Color Ambiance range. The smaller E12 base of the 40W-equivalent candle, with a range of more than 16 million colors, is made for ceiling fans, chandeliers and decorative table lamps.
Finally, Philips is now including four traditional A19 light bulbs in its starter packs, all of which come with the Philips Hue bridge to set up and customize the system. The new starter kits come in White and Color Ambiance ($200), White Ambiance ($150) and White ($100). Multi-packs of Philips Hue light bulbs continue to be available separately for extending existing installations.
Philips says the new starter packs and fixtures will be available to purchase online and in retail stores beginning October.
