DJI Debuts New Mavic Pro Platinum and Phantom 4 Pro Obsidian Drones

At the IFA trade show in Berlin, popular drone manufacturer DJI announced two new drones, which are upgraded versions of its popular Mavic Pro and Phantom 4 drone lineup.
The Mavic Pro Platinum is identical to the Mavic Pro, but it comes in a new platinum color and it features both an 11 percent gain in flight time and a 60 percent reduction in noise. With the flight time improvements, the Mavic Pro Platinum's battery will last for 30 minutes before needing to be recharged.
To enable the longer battery life and quieter operation, DJI is using new electronic speed controllers and new propellers, with the propellers compatible with existing Mavic Pro models.
The Phantom 4 Pro Obsidian, part of the Pro line designed for professionals, features a matte-gray shell color and a magnesium electroplated gimbal that has an anti-fingerprint coating.
DJI also plans to introduce new firmware for its smallest drone, the Spark, introducing a panoramic photo with a fisheye lens effect that can be shared to social media sites. The new firmware will be available in the upcoming DJI Go 4 mobile app.
DJI's new Mavic Pro Platinum is available for pre-order immediately from the DJI website, and it will begin shipping in September. It's priced at $1,099, a $100 premium over the standard Mavic Pro.
The Phantom 4 Pro Obsidian will retail for $1,499. It will be available for purchase in September from the DJI website.
The Mavic Pro Platinum is identical to the Mavic Pro, but it comes in a new platinum color and it features both an 11 percent gain in flight time and a 60 percent reduction in noise. With the flight time improvements, the Mavic Pro Platinum's battery will last for 30 minutes before needing to be recharged.
To enable the longer battery life and quieter operation, DJI is using new electronic speed controllers and new propellers, with the propellers compatible with existing Mavic Pro models.
The Phantom 4 Pro Obsidian, part of the Pro line designed for professionals, features a matte-gray shell color and a magnesium electroplated gimbal that has an anti-fingerprint coating.
DJI also plans to introduce new firmware for its smallest drone, the Spark, introducing a panoramic photo with a fisheye lens effect that can be shared to social media sites. The new firmware will be available in the upcoming DJI Go 4 mobile app.
DJI's new Mavic Pro Platinum is available for pre-order immediately from the DJI website, and it will begin shipping in September. It's priced at $1,099, a $100 premium over the standard Mavic Pro.
The Phantom 4 Pro Obsidian will retail for $1,499. It will be available for purchase in September from the DJI website.
Tag: DJI