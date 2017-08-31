B&O Play Unveils Beoplay E8, the Danish Brand's First Truly Wireless Earbuds

Bang & Olufsen today unveiled a pair of $299 truly wireless earbuds called Beoplay E8, the Danish company's pricier luxury alternative to Apple's $159 AirPods.
The E8 Bluetooth in-ear headphones are a mixture of aluminum and polymer, making them splash and dust-proof, while each earpiece features a touch surface that supports fingertip gestures to play/pause music, take calls (a mic is integrated into the buds), and change volume.
There's also voice recognition support for activating virtual assistants like Siri, as well as a Transparency Mode that lets environmental sounds in for safer commuting. There's also a built-in digital signal processor that enables custom output tuning with equalization and gain.
The buds provide up to 4 hours of play time at a moderate sound level, while the included leather charging case supplies two additional charges to give users up to 12 hours of listening time on the go. For reference, AirPods offer up to 5 hours' play time and Apple's charging case carries up to 24 hours' charge.
Four pairs of different-sized silicon tips are included along with a USB charging cable (USB-A to MicroUSB). The Beoplay E8 wireless buds are available in black and charcoal sand colors, and will be available from the company's website from October.
