'8mm Vintage Camera' Available for Free as Apple's App of the Week

Each week, Apple chooses an "App of the Week" to highlight in the App Store, making it free to download for seven days. This week's pick is a camera app called 8mm Vintage Camera, which is normally priced at $1.99 on the iPhone and iPad.
8mm Vintage Camera is a photo editing app that's been around for awhile, but this is the first time that it's been made available for free since its 2010 launch.
The app is designed to capture the "beauty and magic" of old school vintage movies using a selection of virtual lenses and films that include 1920, Noir, 60s, 70s, Sakura, XPro, Siena, Pela, Indigo, Tuscan and Two-Color. Apple's App Store editors had this to say about the app:
8mm Vintage Camera can be downloaded for free for the next seven days, and after that, a new App of the Week will be chosen. There are separate versions for iPad and iPhone. [Direct Link: iPhone] [Direct Link: iPad]
Shooting movies on film may be a dying art, but just because we live in the digital age doesn't mean we have to abandon our analog past. We get warm, nostalgic fuzzies from 8mm Vintage Camera's grainy, flickery film filters and lens effects, conjuring up memories of vacation travelogues screened in wood-paneled basements. It's not just about old-school kicks, though--this powerful suite of tools can give any video an authentic period look.When capturing video with 8mm Vintage Camera, you can see the live effect displayed right in the app. It supports up to 1080p HD video recording and includes features like a jitter button to imitate frame shakes and a sound switch to add a projector sound.
Tag: App of the Week