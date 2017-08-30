Pad & Quill Announces New Attaché Leather Messenger Bag

Pad & Quill today introduced its latest product, the Attaché Leather Messenger Bag, which is designed as an upgrade to its popular standard messenger bag.
Like all Pad & Quill products, the new Messenger Bag is made from high-quality full-grain bridle leather by hand and outfitted with nickel and copper hardware.
It features a padded laptop pocket that can accommodate a laptop up to 15 inches, like Apple's 15-inch Retina MacBook Pro models, and it includes a padded, secure pocket designed for the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro. The pocket will accommodate 9.7-inch and smaller iPads as well, but not the 12.9-inch model.
Expandable pleated front pockets on the bag offer space for an iPhone, cables, and other accessories, and at the back, there's a quick access newspaper pocket.
Inside, the entire bag is lined with a soft suede, and it's built with UV-resistant Marine-grade stitching for durability. A zipper pocket holds valuables, and two additional bucket pockets inside the bag hold other essentials. There's a main pouch for books and other accessories, and a set of pen holders.
The bag measures in at 14 inches wide by 12.5 inches high, and it's 5 inches deep with a weight of five pounds. It comes in several colors, including whiskey, chestnut, and chocolate. All Pad & Quill bags feature a 25-year leather warranty.
Pad & Quill's new Attaché Leather Messenger Bag is available for pre-order from the Pad & Quill website for $495. Orders will ship out in mid-September.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Pad & Quill and may earn commissions on purchases made through links in this article.
Like all Pad & Quill products, the new Messenger Bag is made from high-quality full-grain bridle leather by hand and outfitted with nickel and copper hardware.
It features a padded laptop pocket that can accommodate a laptop up to 15 inches, like Apple's 15-inch Retina MacBook Pro models, and it includes a padded, secure pocket designed for the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro. The pocket will accommodate 9.7-inch and smaller iPads as well, but not the 12.9-inch model.
Expandable pleated front pockets on the bag offer space for an iPhone, cables, and other accessories, and at the back, there's a quick access newspaper pocket.
Inside, the entire bag is lined with a soft suede, and it's built with UV-resistant Marine-grade stitching for durability. A zipper pocket holds valuables, and two additional bucket pockets inside the bag hold other essentials. There's a main pouch for books and other accessories, and a set of pen holders.
The bag measures in at 14 inches wide by 12.5 inches high, and it's 5 inches deep with a weight of five pounds. It comes in several colors, including whiskey, chestnut, and chocolate. All Pad & Quill bags feature a 25-year leather warranty.
Pad & Quill's new Attaché Leather Messenger Bag is available for pre-order from the Pad & Quill website for $495. Orders will ship out in mid-September.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Pad & Quill and may earn commissions on purchases made through links in this article.
Tag: Pad & Quill