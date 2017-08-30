Instagram Bug Let Hackers Access Data From 'High-Profile' Instagram Accounts

Multiple high-profile Instagram accounts belonging to celebrities may have been breached due to a bug related to an Instagram API, reports TechCrunch.
The bug, which has since been fixed, allowed at least one hacker to access the email address and phone number on an unknown number of "high-profile" Instagram users. According to Instagram, the only data accessed was email address and phone number, and no passwords were exposed.
It's not clear how many users were affected, but TechCrunch speculates it's a small number as hackers were only targeting celebrities.
Instagram notified all verified users of the breach in an email, letting them know the bug has been addressed and that company's security team is further investigating the issue. Instagram says verified users should "be extra vigilant" as they may receive calls, texts, or emails.
Instagram recommends all users implement two-factor authentication to as a precaution to prevent unauthorized access to their accounts even though no passwords were stolen.
