DockCase for New MacBook Pro Models Combines Protection With Ports

Apple's newest 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models offer new features like the Touch Bar and an expanded Trackpad, but they also lack features many deemed necessary, most notably any port other than USB Type-C. That means adapters, adapters, and more adapters.
DockCase is hoping to help by introducing a case for the MacBook Pro that has a USB-C dock built in, eliminating the need for most adapters.
As detailed in our video above, the case is made from a leather-like material that held up well in everyday use during our testing. The inside of the case is lined with micro fiber, and a magnetic flap helps keep your MacBook inside. The bottom of the case is what makes the DockCase different, with a full USB-C dock with Ethernet, HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, and SD card ports built right in. The dock connects to your MacBook Pro with an included USB-C to USB-C cable that tucks inside the case when not in use.
This case is currently a fully funded Kickstarter project so changes may come before the final release, but even with this pre-production model, everything works as it should. There are no connection issues and the data read speed is fast with support for USB 3.1 transfer speeds.
As for issues, it would have been great to see the included USB-C cable built into the case instead of free floating. Also, the case is rather large, particularly the 15" model. While it protects your 15" MacBook Pro, the case won't fit into many bags and will have to be carried.
DockCase will retail for $129 for the 13" MacBook Pro and $139 for the 15" MacBook Pro, and there's also a limited edition version for the MacBook for $119. However, if you back the Kickstarter campaign, you can snag the case for $50 cheaper. DockCase says the first orders will begin shipping out in November, but as with all Kickstarter projects, there could be delays, so use caution when backing a product from a first time manufacturer.
