Amazon Offers Price Cuts to Eligible Students for its Music Unlimited Service

Amazon cut the price of its Music Unlimited subscription service for U.S. students on Tuesday, matching a similar deal available for Apple Music (via TechCrunch).
For students who are non-Prime customers, Amazon Music Unlimited will now cost $4.99 per month, which is the same amount of money Apple charges students for its streaming service. For existing Prime Student members, however, Amazon is offering a six-month subscription option for just $6.
The student prices represent a decent discount for eligible students, given that Amazon usually prices its Music Unlimited service at $7.99 per month for Prime members and $9.99 for non-Prime customers. The service includes a free 30-day trial and students can cancel at any time. Users must be enrolled at a degree-granting college or university to qualify.
In addition, Amazon is offering the same deal for U.K. students - although simply swapping out the dollar sign for a pound sign makes it a little less affordable.
Amazon is also touting the benefits of Alexa voice controls, which come included in the service for students. Users can ask Alexa to play music for studying, for example, or request that songs be played from a specific decade and only by a certain artist.
Note: MacRumors may benefit if you click on affiliate links in this article.
